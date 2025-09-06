Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon's bid to recover S$19.4 million in Singapore housing debt dismissed by the court

Par : PANews
2025/09/06 14:46
PANews reported on September 6 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, Do Kwon, co-founder of the bankrupt blockchain company Terraform Labs, demanded about 50% of the purchase price of a penthouse apartment on Orchard Road in Singapore, but was rejected by the Singapore High Court.

Five months before his cryptocurrencies, TerraUSD and Luna, collapsed in 2022, Do Kwon had already set his sights on the S$38.8 million Sculptura Ardmore condominium. He selected a 7,600-square-foot, four-bedroom duplex penthouse on the 19th floor, one of only three in the development. Do Kwon paid approximately S$19.4 million in option fees and subsequent payments, almost half the purchase price. However, the purchase ultimately fell through, and the condominium was eventually resold for S$34.5 million. Although the developer allegedly seized the money Do Kwon paid, he argued that the seizure was invalid and authorized his wife to file a lawsuit in the Singapore High Court. Do Kwon's application was dismissed on July 26.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
