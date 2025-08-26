Terry McLaurin Signs $96M Extension With Commanders

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 07:17
DAR Open Network
D$0.03151-7.40%
Sidekick
K$0.2041-4.22%
MemeCore
M$0.46271+4.33%
Threshold
T$0.01566-6.78%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4937+7.49%

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 13: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders catches a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Following an offseason long dispute between the franchise and its long-tenured star receiver, the Washington Commanders and 29-year-old wideout Terry McLaurin finally reached a contract agreement.

McLaurin and the Commanders agreed to a three-year $96 million contract that will feature a $30 million signing bonus and an annual salary of $32 million. The deal runs through the 2028 season and allows the former second-round pick to hit the free agency market in 2029.

McLaurin had been frustrated throughout the offseason about not receiving an extension on his prior contract while the likes of other NFL wideouts such as Garrett Wilson and D.K. Metcalf had received their own. One of McLaurin’s biggest wishes throughout the negotiation process was for him to receive a new deal with annual money on-par with 2019 NFL Draft classmate D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf wound up with a lengthier contract than McLaurin that featured more years (four), more total millions ($132 million) and a higher guaranteed signing bonus ($60 million upon signing). However, Washington’s leading receiver was able to receive an annual salary just a million underneath the Steeler wide receiver’s $33 million per season.

With Scary Terry back in the fold, the hope is that he can build upon last year’s career season with sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels under center and new teammate Deebo Samuel opposite him out wide. A year ago, McLaurin saw season-highs in catches (82) and receiving touchdowns (13) during his 5th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kambuibomani/2025/08/25/terry-mclaurin-washington-commanders-reach-middle-ground-in-wideouts-three-year-extension/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-9.15%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000577-8.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.00964+5.12%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Partager
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,406.12-6.83%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-15.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Partager
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1282-16.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days