TLDR Tesla stock closed at $423.39, down 4.38%, after a 23% sales drop in Europe in August. EV registrations in Europe rose 26%, while Tesla sales declined for the eighth straight month. RBC analysts still project Tesla’s Q3 deliveries at 456,000, above Wall Street expectations. Musk’s political activism is hurting Tesla’s brand image, impacting sales [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Europe Sales Slump Weighs on Tesla as Competition Intensifies appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Tesla stock closed at $423.39, down 4.38%, after a 23% sales drop in Europe in August. EV registrations in Europe rose 26%, while Tesla sales declined for the eighth straight month. RBC analysts still project Tesla’s Q3 deliveries at 456,000, above Wall Street expectations. Musk’s political activism is hurting Tesla’s brand image, impacting sales [...] The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Europe Sales Slump Weighs on Tesla as Competition Intensifies appeared first on CoinCentral.

Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Europe Sales Slump Weighs on Tesla as Competition Intensifies

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/26 23:53
Oasis
ROSE$0.0257+4.59%
Rubic
RBC$0.009362+2.23%

TLDR

  • Tesla stock closed at $423.39, down 4.38%, after a 23% sales drop in Europe in August.
  • EV registrations in Europe rose 26%, while Tesla sales declined for the eighth straight month.
  • RBC analysts still project Tesla’s Q3 deliveries at 456,000, above Wall Street expectations.
  • Musk’s political activism is hurting Tesla’s brand image, impacting sales in key European markets.
  • Rising competition from Chinese EV makers and hybrids is eroding Tesla’s market share.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed Thursday at $423.39, down 4.38%, before edging up slightly in pre-market trading.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

The slump came after fresh data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) showed Tesla EV registrations dropped by 23% year-over-year in August. The company registered 14,831 vehicles, down from 19,136 a year earlier.

This marks the eighth consecutive month of falling Tesla sales in Europe, even as the wider EV market expanded. Overall, EV registrations across the region surged 26% in August, highlighting Tesla’s growing struggles against stronger competitors.

Regional Breakdown Highlights Pressure

The weakness extended across key territories. France posted a sharp 47% drop in Tesla registrations, while Sweden and Denmark reported declines of 84% and 42%, respectively. Norway offered the lone bright spot, with sales up nearly 22%. Data from Germany and the UK, Tesla’s largest European markets, is expected later this month.

In total, Tesla’s European registrations dropped 32.6% in the first eight months of 2025, falling to 133,857 units. Its market share slipped to 1.5% from 2.3% a year earlier.

Analysts Still Expect Q3 Deliveries to Impress

Despite the slump in Europe, RBC analysts projected that Tesla could still exceed expectations for third-quarter global deliveries. They estimate 456,000 units, compared with Wall Street forecasts of 448,000 (FactSet) and 440,000 (Visible Alpha). A rush by U.S. buyers to claim the expiring $7,500 federal tax credit is expected to boost short-term sales.

Tesla stock, despite recent volatility, has recovered somewhat after a poor start to 2025. Shares are now up 5% year-to-date following a steep 36% decline in the first quarter.

Musk’s Political Controversies Weigh on Brand

Tesla’s challenges are not limited to sales competition. CEO Elon Musk’s political activism has damaged Tesla’s reputation in Europe and beyond. His support for Germany’s far-right AfD party and a recent video appearance at a violent anti-immigrant rally in the UK sparked backlash.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Musk’s remarks at the rally as “dangerous,” after clashes left 26 police officers injured. These controversies have added reputational headwinds for Tesla as rivals gain ground.

Competition Intensifies From Chinese EV Makers

Chinese automakers, led by BYD, are expanding their European footprint. Research from Escalent found 47% of European buyers would now consider a Chinese EV, compared with 44% for U.S. automakers, reversing 2024 trends. Tesla’s high reliance on EV-only models has left it vulnerable to growing hybrid demand and intensified competition.

Tesla has hinted at an affordable new EV model to reignite consumer interest and defend its position in a crowded market. However, Musk has already warned investors of “a few rough quarters” as Tesla delays its next phase of growth.

The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Europe Sales Slump Weighs on Tesla as Competition Intensifies appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

China has launched a direct trade investigation targeting Mexico, after the Latin American country announced aggressive new tariffs on Chinese exports. The decision came Thursday, as China’s Ministry of Commerce confirmed it would probe not only Mexico’s 50% tariff on Chinese cars, but also a list of other new trade measures. The same day, China […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09518-0.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:07
Partager
Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

China has not responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that a deal to keep TikTok running in the United States has been approved. Trump said during the signing of a new executive order that he had “gotten the go-ahead” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. But since that statement, Beijing hasn’t said a […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.555+0.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+1.74%
Union
U$0.010355-7.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 01:17
Partager
From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

What if the next big crypto moonshot is already in liftoff mode, and still flying under the radar? That hunger to spot the new meme coin to watch before everyone else is real. Investors chase the next viral token like it’s a ticket to space. Meme coin culture thrives on hype, viral community energy, and […]
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.07777-7.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02193-0.27%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+5.09%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

China retaliates against Mexico tariffs with trade probe and anti-dumping case

Trump pushes joint-venture plan for TikTok while Beijing stays silent

From Spare Dollars to Moon Gains: MoonBull Emerges as the New Meme Coin to Watch While Cheems and Snek Push Forward

MoonBull’s Best Crypto Presale Now Live – $3K to $739K With 24,540% ROI as Dogecoin and FLOKI Rally

Crypto Market Defies Predictions as Trends Shift