Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Musk’s $7.5T Plan and Record China Sales Drive Momentum

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/06 03:05
Capverse
CAP$0.11814+70.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234+4.57%

TLDR

  • Tesla stock trades at $344.91 pre-market after closing at $338.53.
  • Musk’s new plan ties pay to $7.5T market cap growth and AI milestones.
  • China deliveries hit 83,192 in August, best month of 2025.
  • Turkey sales surged 86% with 8,730 Model Y units sold.
  • Analysts’ average target implies 10% downside from current price.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $338.53 on September 4, 2025, up 1.33%, and traded at $344.91 pre-market.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

The gain comes as Tesla’s board proposed a new 2025 CEO Performance Award for Elon Musk. The plan requires Musk to grow Tesla’s market cap by nearly $7.5 trillion and achieve ambitious operational goals.

The award builds on the 2018 plan but sets higher targets. Musk must deploy 1 million Robotaxis, deliver 1 million AI Bots, and reach EBITDA levels up to 28 times above prior benchmarks. Retention terms demand he remain at Tesla for at least 7.5 years, up to 10 years, to vest fully.

Strategic Achievements and Partnerships

In a shareholder letter, board members emphasized Musk’s role as critical to Tesla’s future. The company recently delivered its 8 millionth vehicle, deployed over 37 GWh of energy storage from Q3 2024 through Q2 2025, and launched its first Robotaxis in Austin in June.

Tesla also signed a landmark deal with Samsung in July to bolster chip production near its Texas base. Musk’s “Master Plan, Part IV” aims to drive “Sustainable Abundance” by integrating AI into mobility, labor, and energy solutions.

International Sales Momentum

Tesla’s stock was buoyed by record international results. In China, Tesla delivered 83,192 vehicles in August, a 22.5% rise from July and its strongest wholesale month of the year. In Turkey, sales surged 86% month over month, with 8,730 Model Y units sold, making Tesla the country’s second-largest auto brand.

These results offset weaker deliveries in India and continued declines across parts of Europe. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff reinforced this positive sentiment after touring Tesla’s factory and praising its robotics progress.

Investor Outlook

Despite recent gains, Tesla shares remain volatile. The stock is still down 11.4% since recent highs and trades nearly 30% below its December 2024 peak of $479.86. Broader pressures from inflation, interest rates, and sluggish European demand weigh on the outlook.

Analysts remain cautious. The average 12-month target price stands at $299.35, implying a downside of -10.4% from $334.09, with estimates ranging from $500 to as low as $19. GuruFocus projects a GF Value of $265.23, suggesting a steeper -20.61% downside.

While Tesla’s growth in AI, robotics, and global sales strengthens its long-term story, investor sentiment hinges on execution and broader market stability.

 

The post Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) Stock: Musk’s $7.5T Plan and Record China Sales Drive Momentum appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.00959-17.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.06008+0.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.327+0.48%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-1.79%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012155+29.25%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1506+48.96%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure