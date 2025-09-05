Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Stock Soars on Robotaxi App Launch, Expands Driverless Service

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/05 21:36
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01038+1.76%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02668-0.03%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02393+1.52%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06559-0.42%
RWAX
APP$0.002547+4.25%

TLDRs:

  • Tesla shares rose 1.33% Thursday after Robotaxi iOS app went public, signaling investor optimism.
  • Pre-market gains continued Friday, reaching $348.05 amid record first-day app downloads.
  • Robotaxi now operates across 190 square miles in Austin, including highways and Giga Texas.
  • Safety drivers remain temporarily as Tesla adapts to Texas and California autonomous vehicle laws.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) experienced a notable surge in its stock price following the public launch of its Robotaxi platform.

On Thursday, TSLA shares closed at $338.53, up 1.33%, and pre-market trading Friday saw the stock climbing further to $348.05, a 2.81% gain. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, interpreting the launch as a major step forward in Tesla’s autonomous mobility ambitions.

The launch signals Tesla’s confidence in its technology and its readiness to bring driverless rides to the general public.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Public Access Opens for Robotaxi

Until now, Tesla’s Robotaxi service was limited to invite-only testers in Austin, Texas. With the release of a dedicated iOS app, the public can now download the platform and join a waitlist for rides in Tesla’s fully autonomous Model Y fleet.

Early adopters will be able to test rides throughout Austin, allowing Tesla to refine its service and gather critical real-world feedback. This marks a major milestone in Tesla’s roadmap to fully autonomous ride-hailing.

Record-Breaking App Downloads

The Robotaxi app made a splash on its first day, with approximately 80,000 downloads on iOS. According to Ark Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton, this figure more than doubled Uber’s first-day performance and exceeded Waymo’s single-day downloads by over six times.

The surge reflects strong public interest in autonomous mobility and positions Tesla as a major competitor in the emerging driverless ride-hailing market.

Tesla has also announced plans to launch an Android version in the coming weeks, potentially boosting adoption even further.

Expanded Austin Service Area

Since its initial trial in late June, Tesla has gradually expanded its Robotaxi geofence. The latest expansion covers 190 square miles, including key locations such as Giga Texas, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and major highways.

Users can now experience rides across city streets, suburban routes, and freeway segments. Tesla aims to integrate Robotaxi into daily routines, including commutes, airport trips, and social outings, giving the service a broader audience and practical utility.

Safety Protocols and Regulatory Considerations

Despite the launch, Tesla continues to follow regulatory requirements. Texas law mandates a human driver unless a vehicle qualifies for Level 4 or 5 autonomy.

Tesla currently positions safety monitors in the driver’s seat for highway trips while maintaining passenger-seat monitors for city driving.

Elon Musk indicated that these safety drivers are temporary, with plans to remove them by the end of the year as confidence in the system grows. California regulations remain stricter, requiring additional testing before fully driverless operations are allowed.

Market and Competitive Impact

Tesla faces competition from Alphabet-owned Waymo, which operates autonomous fleets in multiple U.S. cities including Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

However, Tesla’s integration of hardware, software, and public accessibility gives it a unique edge. The stock’s positive reaction reflects investor optimism that Robotaxi could become a new revenue stream and strengthen Tesla’s position in autonomous vehicle markets.

That said, the public launch of Tesla’s Robotaxi app represents a major milestone in the company’s autonomous vehicle strategy. By combining broad public access, expanded service coverage, and measured safety protocols, Tesla is positioning itself to transform urban mobility while generating investor excitement.

With continued app downloads and operational growth, Robotaxi could play a pivotal role in the company’s future revenue and market influence.

 

The post Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Stock Soars on Robotaxi App Launch, Expands Driverless Service appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) took the heaviest hits after Israel’s air strikes on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile sites rattled markets. The crypto market slumped 4% overall
Solana
SOL$203.11-0.35%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21416+0.94%
Ethereum
ETH$4,278-0.52%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/06/13 16:44
Partager
Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Glassnode monitoring, profit-taking activities on the Bitcoin network have increased again. Yesterday, Bitcoin realized a profit of $2.46 billion, and the 7-day
Partager
PANews2025/07/01 16:35
Partager
SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015591-7.19%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Crypto Losses As Iran Retaliates With Drone Barrage After Israel Air Strikes

Data: Bitcoin network profit taking increased, with profits reaching $2.46 billion yesterday

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV