Tesla snaps streak of seven consecutive session gains

2025/09/19 12:06
Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s seven-day winning streak in the stock market ended with a decline.
  • The streak was supported by recent optimism around Elon Musk’s pay and new energy storage products.

Tesla Inc. shares declined today, ending a seven-session winning streak for the electric vehicle maker.

The stock had been on its longest consecutive run of gains in recent months, buoyed by investor optimism around new developments including CEO Elon Musk’s compensation proposals and energy storage product launches.

Tesla’s stock has faced significant headwinds in 2025, declining approximately 41% year-to-date as of April amid reduced vehicle deliveries and intensifying competition in the electric vehicle market.

The company’s automotive revenue dropped 16% year-over-year in Q2 2025, reflecting broader industry trends as global EV sales growth has decelerated.

Tesla has been pivoting toward robotics and energy solutions as traditional vehicle sales face pressure, with the energy storage division showing particular promise for future growth initiatives.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/tesla-snaps-streak-seven-session-gains/

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

