Tesla stock receives two new price targets

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 00:11
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is trading at $424.67 as of Friday morning, up 21.5% year-to-date. The stock has staged a strong rebound since early June, when a public spat between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump sent shares tumbling to $285.

The recovery has been fueled by several factors, including Musk’s $1 billion open-market stock purchase in mid-September, the company’s steadier fundamentals in Q2, and the rollouts of robotaxi and full self-driving services into new cities. 

Wall Street’s Tesla stock price forecast

Both Deutsche Bank and Wedbush issued new Tesla price targets on Friday. 

Deutsche Bank raised its Tesla price target to $435 from $345 while maintaining a Buy rating ahead of the company’s third-quarter delivery report next week. 

The bank forecasts 461,500 vehicle deliveries for the quarter, roughly flat year-over-year but up 20% from Q2 and well above the consensus estimate of 433,000. Growth is expected to come from the launch of the Model Y L in China and pre-buying in the U.S. ahead of expiring EV incentives. 

Deutsche Bank also noted that CEO Elon Musk’s renewed focus on robotaxis and the Optimus humanoid robot has removed a major overhang on the stock, strengthening the long-term case.

Wedbush lifted its target more aggressively, setting it at $600 from $500 and keeping an Outperform rating. The firm argued Tesla is entering what it called an “AI-driven valuation” phase, fueled by robotaxis and robotics initiatives that could reshape the company’s trajectory. 

Wedbush sees robotaxis rolling out to more than 30 U.S. cities within a year, estimating the AI and autonomy opportunity could be worth at least $1 trillion. In a bull case, the analysts projected Tesla’s market cap could reach $2–3 trillion by the end of 2026.

Featured image via Shutterstock. 

Source: https://finbold.com/tesla-stock-receives-two-new-price-targets/

