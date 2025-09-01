Tesla stock sees $657 million exodus for this crypto

2025/09/01 23:24
Amidst the ongoing Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock volatility, South Korean retail investors are rapidly pulling out of the equity in favor of cryptocurrencies.

Specifically in August 2025, Tesla shares recorded net sales of $657 million in the country, marking the sharpest monthly outflow since at least 2019, according to Bloomberg calculations based on Korea Securities Depository data.

Tesla stock performance among South Korean investors. Source: Bloomberg

The sell-off highlights a growing shift in sentiment as Korean investors, once among Tesla’s most enthusiastic backers, move toward riskier alternatives such as cryptocurrencies. 

To this end, Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), viewed as a proxy for Ethereum, attracted $253 million in net inflows during the same month.

Notably, Tesla stock had consistently drawn inflows from Korean retail traders in recent years, particularly during the pandemic era when U.S. tech stocks surged. 

However, over the past four months, nearly $1.8 billion in withdrawals have occurred, underscoring a waning confidence.

Despite the retreat, Tesla remains the most popular foreign stock among Korean individual traders, with $21.9 billion still held.

Tesla stock price analysis 

Meanwhile, Tesla’s stock price continues to trade above the $300 level but shows weakness in the short term. As of press time, TSLA shares were valued at $333, ending the day down 3.5%. Year-to-date, the stock has dropped nearly 12%.

TSLA one-day stock price chart. Source: Finbold

The retail exodus from Tesla comes as the company struggles to stabilize amid intensifying competition from Chinese manufacturers, declining sales in key markets, and backlash against CEO Elon Musk’s polarizing political views.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/tesla-stock-sees-657-million-exodus-for-this-crypto/

