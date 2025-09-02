Tesla's revenue slump in Europe stretches to eight straight months

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/02 08:05
Moonveil
MORE$0.09969-0.54%
Major
MAJOR$0.15045-0.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00805+1.00%

Tesla just clocked its eighth straight month of bleeding out in Europe, with sales down across almost every major market, after August offered no relief.

The numbers show a company losing ground to faster, cheaper, and more aggressive rivals, especially China’s BYD, which is now eating into Tesla’s turf from Scandinavia to southern Europe.

In France, new Tesla registrations for August dropped 47.3% compared to August last year. And while Tesla was falling, the rest of the French car market grew 2.2%.

Over in Sweden, Tesla’s numbers cratered by 84%, even though Sweden’s broader auto market climbed 6%. In Denmark, Tesla fell 42%, while in the Netherlands, the drop was 50%. Italy was the least painful, but even there, Tesla slipped 4.4%.

BYD pushes past Tesla in Spain and Portugal

Only three countries offered Tesla any relief. In Portugal, after seven months of losses, registrations grew 28.7% in August. In Spain, government subsidies of up to €7,000 ($8,200) helped Tesla record a 161% spike, going from 549 vehicles to 1,435 in August year-on-year.

But the win didn’t last long; BYD sold 1,827 cars in Spain that month, jumping over 400%. It wasn’t close. Zoom out to 2025 so far, and the contrast gets worse. BYD has sold 14,181 vehicles in Spain this year, a 675% increase. Tesla? Just 9,303, a rise of only 11.6%. That’s not even in the same lane.

Matthias Schmidt, an auto market analyst at Schmidt Automotive, said the poor numbers aren’t a surprise. “Disappointing Tesla volumes can partially be attributed to a more competitive market environment.” He’s not wrong.

Europe is being flooded with new EV models from both legacy brands and aggressive Chinese startups. Tesla hasn’t released a new mass-market car since the Model Y in 2020, and it’s now falling behind.

Elon Musk, during an investor call in July, claimed there were “no issues with Tesla volumes on the European market.” That’s despite the fact that Tesla’s market share in Western Europe fell to 1.7% in the first half of 2025, down from 2.5% in 2024. Matthias called Musk’s statement “delusional.”

Tesla’s people in Europe had earlier said the slump was temporary, blaming it on production changes for the revamped Model Y, which was Europe’s best-selling car last year.

Deliveries started again in June, but August didn’t bring the bounce Tesla was hoping for. Model Y sales were down 46.5% in Denmark and 87% in Sweden.

Ginny Buckley, CEO of EV site Electrifying.com, said Tesla’s image is cracking. “Musk’s influence on the brand has become increasingly polarizing.” Over half of the users surveyed by her site said Elon is the reason they won’t buy a Tesla.

In Britain, the damage is already done. Marketcheck, which tracks used car sales, reported that used Tesla sales hit a record in July, spiking 270%. But buyers aren’t paying much. The average price of a used Model Y is now 41% lower than it was two years ago.

Eight months deep in this mess, Tesla’s troubles in Europe are no longer a dip. They’re a trend. While competitors flood the market with cheaper EVs and governments offer incentives for anyone but Tesla, Elon Musk keeps denying the bleeding. But the numbers aren’t lying. They never do.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

South Korean retail traders have continued to favor crypto-related stocks instead of high-profile US tech firms amid growing disappointment with companies like Tesla and the global push for digital assets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Mining Can’t Keep Up: Companies Buying At Quadruple Pace – Report Tesla Loses Ground, Bitmine Gains Momentum On Monday, Bloomberg reported that […]
Threshold
T$0.01606+1.58%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03629+2.51%
Wink
LIKE$0.011188-4.72%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 09:00
Partager
Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

The post Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bull markets can be thrilling, with prices climbing and optimism spreading quickly across the investment world. Yet beneath the excitement, history has shown that not all rallies are smooth sailing. Each bull run teaches lessons that remain just as relevant today as they were decades ago. In the crypto space, for example, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been highlighted by analysts as one of the best performing early-stage opportunities in recent years, standing out during a time when investors are searching for the next major winner. Volatility Is Normal and Should Be Expected Markets rarely move in a straight line. Even the strongest bull runs come with sharp dips and corrections along the way. These pullbacks, often 10% or more, are not a sign of weakness but rather a healthy reset that allows for more sustainable growth. Looking back, the 1980s bull market included multiple setbacks, but the S&P 500 still averaged over 17% annual returns. The key takeaway is that trying to time these short-term moves is risky. Staying invested and maintaining a diversified portfolio has historically outperformed panic-driven trading. Don’t Get Swept Up by the Hype When prices surge, enthusiasm can overshadow logic. The late 1990s dot-com bubble remains a prime example of what happens when investors chase hype without fundamentals. Many internet companies had little revenue yet attracted massive capital before collapsing. A similar dynamic can unfold in crypto, where speculative tokens can skyrocket before vanishing just as fast. A disciplined approach –…
Threshold
T$0.01606+1.58%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.97-0.92%
GET
GET$0.009175+3.88%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 09:39
Partager
Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 2 that according to Cointelegraph, shareholders of Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, approved the increase of authorized shares and the formulation of preferred stock terms, with a maximum issuance amount of US$3.8 billion. The proceeds will be mainly used to acquire Bitcoin. Earlier news broke that Metaplanet shareholders approved three resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting: increasing the total number of authorized shares, allowing for virtual general meetings, and establishing new terms for perpetual preferred stock. Metaplanet's president stated that the company plans to acquire a total of 210,000 bitcoins by 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09971-0.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.039-4.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 09:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

A whale received 200 million WLFI unlocked last night and sold 10 million WLFI 5 hours ago.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)