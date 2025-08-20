Testnet Live, $376M+ Raised: Why BlockDAG Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now In August 2025

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 01:55
FLOW
FLOW$0.3676-3.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13791+0.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00713-1.10%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000287-5.06%
image 39

In a space crowded with presales that rely on promises, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving delivery first. The project has already gone live with a working testnet, signaling real capability before the mainnet even arrives. Instead of building only on hype, BDAG has shown investors tangible progress that validates its roadmap.

This shift matters because it reduces uncertainty. With $376 million secured, more than 25 billion coins sold, a presale price of $0.0276, and an early 2,660% ROI since batch 1, BDAG stands out as the best crypto to buy now for those seeking both strong growth potential and a reduced risk profile.

Testnet as a Confidence Driver

BDAG’s testnet launch is more than a technical update—it’s a statement of execution. Early functionality has always been a leading signal for long-term adoption, and here the network is already running with features such as smart contract support, a blockchain explorer, and a faucet for developers.

AD 4nXdFRO X1rvLw1ilbRnm4gTw1HLPiaFD s0CFzealNauSyUDu8k rfXwE eFsMejH0pIZHv iowmzDuxOMItSXPy NcpfaNS3OrOsNt5j 5nE6QC3I4NjHePjHDZEJGPJnsKtRtB?key=9nWF9gIa2DY8MG9blMoBXQ

This foundation allows real dApp testing even before the mainnet release, putting BDAG ahead of most competitors.

For anyone scanning the market for the best crypto to buy now, this is crucial. Many projects delay or fail to deliver test environments, leaving holders guessing. BDAG’s proactive rollout instead builds credibility, strengthens developer engagement, and accelerates the ecosystem’s readiness for adoption.

Presale Backed by Real Delivery

While most presales thrive on hype alone, BDAG is proving its worth with substance. Having already advanced through 29 batches, the project rewards early buyers with exponential ROI. Those who entered at $0.001 are already sitting on 2,660% gains on paper, while each new batch lifts the entry price higher.

AD 4nXfQ2kQ2NTxq ZRs0qFVaR8ftsQNdn4CFHTpIXoyiO9zzyw5rgWDoBPv lE1s9y0FTPyZxOa5l3MIaD5KZgeCWDo06qOg2KRGg45Kn0Ti6 Tr aQZT3i13WB4zTY380N6gg3cjD?key=9nWF9gIa2DY8MG9blMoBXQ

The momentum is clear: rapid presale sales, almost $376 million raised, and a functioning network that shows the project isn’t just theory. This capital is set to fuel further infrastructure and partnerships, compounding adoption prospects. For investors seeking the best crypto to buy now, this rare blend of strong demand and proven delivery is difficult to ignore.

From Testnet to Real-World Utility

Testnets validate readiness, but the real goal lies in long-term value. BDAG’s roadmap highlights how its hybrid DAG + PoW model can deliver high-speed, scalable transactions fit for DeFi, NFT ecosystems, and enterprise solutions. Developers are already exploring its framework, positioning the mainnet for immediate use cases once it goes live.

AD 4nXd4VBhtEaZh 5HZpm9CFEvEAcOX kd9KvdOAadTvWAVgjBb3HHF3nhZ9SS6xJn1C1H4LDPFTzMpF4v9BcX25 w1eNQ1Vf39FjX5IFYrD2B9HUto4NlbdnlB7eqwZZ3cX3p8umfzDw?key=9nWF9gIa2DY8MG9blMoBXQ

For holders, this means BDAG isn’t just about speculative upside—it points toward real revenue opportunities and sustainable growth. In an industry filled with promises, BDAG’s journey from testnet to potential value-generating activity makes its case as the best crypto to buy now even stronger.

Final Word

BlockDAG is rewriting presale norms by pairing financial momentum with real progress. A live testnet ahead of mainnet launch proves delivery is happening now, not later. With $376 million raised, 25 billion coins distributed, and ROI already at 2,660% for earliest entrants, the project demonstrates credibility and growth potential in one package.

For those searching for the best crypto to buy now, BDAG’s trajectory—from technical proof to cash-flow potential—offers a compelling mix of assurance and upside. More than another presale, it’s already building the infrastructure of a functioning blockchain ecosystem.

AD 4nXfTuk uwYo0jbwemOrBtib7E7oIQg9COphvFk14TsyQEToAB3K1UXb mqrSTurgRNLuTyjT6Se3uLp0KFrbO8JjRTPmD11KvazdWwWFCZsZXzPb8q2ow1mla7CQGzG2TWJAKj9zug?key=9nWF9gIa2DY8MG9blMoBXQ

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules