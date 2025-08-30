Tether abandons plan to freeze USDT on legacy crypto networks, classifies them ‘unsupported’

Tether abandoned plans to freeze its dollar-pegged USDT tokens on several older blockchains and is choosing instead to classify them as “unsupported,” according to an Aug. 29 statement.

The change applies to networks such as Bitcoin Cash, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand, among others. Users will still be able to move tokens across wallets, but Tether will no longer issue or redeem USDT on those platforms.

The shift came after weeks of community pushback over the company’s original plan, which would have locked tokens in place and left them non-transferable.

‘Unsupported’ classification

In June, Tether had outlined a transition that would begin Sept. 1, 2025, with all USDT on the affected blockchains frozen and excluded from redemptions.

The move was framed as a way to streamline operations by cutting off support for networks that accounted for a negligible share of the stablecoin’s activity. Under that plan, tokens would have remained visible on-chain but effectively stranded without any movement or redemption path.

Following sustained criticism from developers and users on smaller ecosystems like EOS and Algorand, Tether retreated from a hard freeze. The firm said the revised approach “aligns with its broader strategy” while avoiding reputational damage.

The compromise allows Tether to wind down low-volume chains without provoking backlash from users who would have been locked out of their assets.

Pivot toward Bitcoin

The announcement came just one day after Tether disclosed plans to issue a native USDT on Bitcoin using the RGB protocol.

Unlike wrapped tokens that rely on custodial bridges, RGB integrates directly with Bitcoin’s scripting and client-side validation, making USDT part of the Bitcoin ecosystem’s security model.

USDT remains most heavily concentrated on Ethereum and Tron, each with more than $80 billion in circulation, alongside smaller footprints on Solana and a few other networks.

The decision to drop support for legacy chains signals tightening resources on platforms with higher adoption while staking new ground on Bitcoin.

