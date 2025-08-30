Tether Abandons USDT Freezing Plans on Five Blockchains

Par : Crypto Breaking News
2025/08/30 09:01
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00207539-2,94%
Tether Abandons Usdt Freezing Plans On Five Blockchains

Tether, the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, has announced a change in its plans to phase out USDT support across multiple blockchain networks. Initially, Tether had proposed to end USDT operations on five different chains but has since revised its strategy, opting to maintain broader blockchain support for its stablecoin.

Revised Approach to USDT Blockchain Support

The company initially announced intentions to wind down USDT on five chains, including Bitcoin’s Omni layer, Ethereum, Tron, EOS, and Algorand, citing strategic realignment efforts. However, recent developments show Tether’s decision to retain USDT support on these blockchains, emphasizing the importance of liquidity and usability across the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

This move aligns with Tether’s broader goal of maintaining stability and accessibility, which are crucial for a cryptocurrency that serves as a foundational asset in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. By supporting USDT on multiple networks, Tether ensures traders and users can leverage the stablecoin seamlessly within various blockchain environments, including decentralized exchanges and liquidity pools.

Implications for the Cryptocurrency Ecosystem

The decision to uphold USDT support across multiple blockchains reinforces Tether’s position as a key player in the cryptocurrency sector. Stablecoins like USDT are critical for traders, investors, and DeFi protocols that rely on stable value assets to facilitate transactions, lending, and liquidity provision.

This strategic choice also reflects ongoing trends in the crypto industry, where interoperability and multi-chain support become increasingly vital. It signifies Tether’s commitment to collaborating with diverse protocols, from Bitcoin-based platforms to Ethereum and Tron ecosystems, ensuring that users experience minimal disruption while executing transactions across various blockchain networks.

Looking Ahead: Crypto Regulation and Stability

As the crypto industry continues to evolve amidst ongoing discussions about regulation, Tether’s decision underscores the importance of stability and flexibility. Stablecoins remain under scrutiny from regulators worldwide, emphasizing the need for transparent and resilient operations. By maintaining support across multiple chains, Tether aims to reinforce trust and liquidity in the ecosystem, providing a reliable onramp for both retail and institutional users.

Overall, Tether’s revised stance on USDT’s blockchain support highlights its strategic focus on maintaining a robust, accessible, and versatile stablecoin foundation in an increasingly interconnected and regulated crypto environment.

This article was originally published as Tether Abandons USDT Freezing Plans on Five Blockchains on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001605-5,86%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000076-3,79%
AaveToken
AAVE$314,35-0,44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum

Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum

Scanning the best altcoins to buy now list, two names keep popping up: Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX). Both sit at the center of the ETF conversation, and both have fuel from institutions and community traction. Cardano’s ETF decision has a new timeline, while Avalanche has filings, custodians, and tokenization moves lining up. Near the […] Continue Reading: Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum
NEAR
NEAR$2,449-2,58%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44,72-2,29%
Avalanche
AVAX$23,59-5,71%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 09:00
Partager
Tether scraps plan to freeze USDT on five blockchains

Tether scraps plan to freeze USDT on five blockchains

Tether has scrapped plans to end USDT on Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS and Algorand, allowing it to continue in a limited capacity. Stablecoin issuer Tether has abandoned its plan to freeze USDT smart contracts on five chains, saying the tokens will remain transferable but no longer be issued or redeemed.The revised plan impacts users on Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand, Tether said on Friday after receiving feedback from members of these ecosystems. “Following the feedback from the communities of these discontinued blockchains, Tether has revised this approach and will not freeze the smart contracts on these networks.”While users will still be able to transfer tokens on these blockchains, Tether is discontinuing direct issuance and redemption on these chains. “This means the tokens will no longer be officially supported as other Tether tokens.” The initial plan was to end support on Sept. 1.Read more
Smooth Love Potion
SLP$0,001744-2,62%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1021-4,18%
Omni Network
OMNI$3,258-4,26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 08:54
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Best Altcoins to Watch Before ETF Hype Peaks — ADA, AVAX and a Presale With Momentum

Tether scraps plan to freeze USDT on five blockchains

TANSUN Technology: Credit card product solutions support stablecoins

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 3.5 billion in the past 7 days