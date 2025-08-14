Tether adds native Bitcoin Lightning support to wallet development kit

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/14 23:46
Bitcoin
BTC$113,557.16-1.97%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00711+0.56%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02629-2.80%

Tether just gave developers a shortcut to the Bitcoin economy. By embedding Lightspark’s Lightning infrastructure into its Wallet Development Kit, it’s now possible to launch self-custodial wallets with native fast BTC transactions from day one.

Summary
  • Tether has integrated Lightspark’s Bitcoin Lightning infrastructure into its open-source Wallet Development Kit, enabling instant BTC and stablecoin payments in self-custodial wallets.
  • The update removes the need for separate systems for on-chain and Lightning transactions, offering developers a single API for faster deployment.

USDT issuer Tether announced on August 14 a direct integration of Lightspark’s Bitcoin Lightning Network tools into its open-source Wallet Development Kit, effectively bundling instant BTC payments with its existing stablecoin and token support.

The move, developed in collaboration with Lightspark, the David Marcus-led fintech firm specializing in Lightning infrastructure, eliminates the need for developers to stitch together disparate systems for on-chain and Lightning transactions.

Instead, wallets built using WDK can now handle both through a single stateless API, sidestepping the technical hurdles that have historically slowed Lightning adoption, Tether said.

The Lightning integration: What it means for developers

The integration gives developers more than just faster Bitcoin transactions. It provides a complete framework for building next-generation financial applications. Lightspark’s infrastructure, now embedded directly into Tether’s WDK, handles routing, liquidity management, and compliance layers, effectively turning what was once a complex engineering challenge into a plug-and-play feature.

Businesses integrating WDK can now offer instant Bitcoin micropayments alongside stablecoin transactions without maintaining their own Lightning nodes or navigating the network’s operational nuances.

Ardoino’s vision extends beyond payments. He describes a future where WDK enables machines in Tether’s QVAC ecosystem to autonomously transact using Lightning-settled Bitcoin or USDT, blurring the lines between financial infrastructure and AI-driven automation.

At its core, WDK is a modular toolkit designed to abstract away the complexities of blockchain integration. Developers can embed non-custodial wallets supporting Bitcoin, USDT, and even gold-backed XAUT into apps with minimal coding, while the soon-to-be fully open-sourced codebase invites broader experimentation.

The Lightning addition is particularly strategic. While stablecoins dominate efficiency-focused use cases, Bitcoin’s censorship-resistant properties remain unique. By merging both into a single API, Tether is positioning WDK as a neutral foundation for applications where speed and sovereignty matter equally.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

The TikTok official X account denies accusations from Congressman Brad Sherman alleging its ‘Chinese owners’ have bought $300 million worth of TRUMP memecoins to get Trump to prolong its extension. In a recent post, the official account replied to Sherman…
U
U$0.021+0.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.69-3.54%
GET
GET$0.011587+1.18%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 20:59
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001877+10.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
AaveToken
AAVE$279.46-2.96%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-0.88%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010298-0.82%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

TikTok slams U.S. congressman for TRUMP memecoin buy accusations

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds