Tether announces plan to bring USD₮ to RGB, advancing native stablecoins on Bitcoin and Lightning

The stablecoin giant commits to issuing USD₮ on Bitcoin and Lightning in the near future, leveraging RGB technology.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether: "With RGB, USD₮ gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin."

LUGANO, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tether announced today its intention to issue USD₮ on RGB, a next-generation protocol for issuing and transacting digital assets on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. The RGB Protocol Association welcomes the announcement as a strong signal for builders and institutions seeking private, scalable and user-controlled asset rails on the world's most secure network.

RGB reached mainnet readiness earlier this year with the v0.11.1 release, enabling developers to issue and manage assets using client-side validation and Bitcoin as a commitment layer. This design keeps asset data off-chain while anchoring proofs to Bitcoin transactions - minimizing chain bloat, preserving privacy, and enabling Lightning compatibility.

"Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable," said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. "With RGB, USD₮ gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future."

With USD₮ on RGB, users and service providers will be able to:

Hold and transfer USD₮ alongside bitcoin in the same wallet;

Leverage private, client-validated transactions that don't reveal balances or flows on-chain;

Integrate with the Lightning Network to achieve instant settlement experiences, using RGB's transport extensions.

Why it matters

RGB extends Bitcoin beyond a store of value, enabling stablecoins, tokenized assets, and programmable rights that inherit Bitcoin's security model while keeping users in control. Adoption by major issuers like Tether can catalyze wallet support, merchant adoption, and cross-chain liquidity bridges without new L1 opcodes or consensus changes.

For developers & integrators

Start here: technical docs and guides atrgb.info

Run & build: reference implementations and libraries atgithub.com/rgb-protocol

Ecosystem & membership: updates and membership atrgbprotocol.org

The Association invites wallets, exchanges, payment processors, and infrastructure providers to join working groups accelerating RGB20 (fungible assets) integrations, Lightning transports, and bridge connectors that expand USD₮ and other assets across Bitcoin-native rails.

About RGB Protocol Association

RGB Protocol Association is a Swiss non-profit committed to stewarding the development, standardization, and adoption of RGB - private & scalable digital contracts for Bitcoin and Lightning - through open collaboration with companies, researchers, and the broader free-software community. Learn more at rgbprotocol.org.

Official announcement: https://tether.io/news/tether-to-launch-usdt-on-rgb-expanding-native-bitcoin-stablecoin-support/

Media & [email protected] Resources: rgb.info | github.com/rgb-protocol

