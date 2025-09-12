Tether Announces US Stablecoin Launch, Appoints Ex-Trump Advisor As CEO

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/12 23:55
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.949+2.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01492+5.96%

Tether, the USDT issuer, is making big changes to its operations, adding Bo Hines, a former crypto advisor to President Donald Trump, as CEO of its American division and launching a new dollar-pegged cryptocurrency designed specifically for US institutions. 

Tether’s New USAT Token 

Hines, who previously led the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, began advising Tether in August, following a brief tenure at the White House. Under his leadership, Tether US will be headquartered in Charlotte.

In conjunction with Hines’s appointment, the stablecoin issuer is introducing a new token called “USAT,” which will operate under the recently signed GENIUS Act, which aims to provide a new regulatory framework for the fast-growing stablecoin sector in the country. 

While the firm’s USDT, the largest stablecoin by trading volume, continues to serve global markets, USAT is specifically designed to cater to businesses and institutions that require compliance with US regulations. 

The launch of USAT will utilize Tether’s proprietary tokenization platform, Hadron. Anchorage Digital will serve as the issuer of USAT, while Cantor Fitzgerald has been designated as the reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer. 

Paolo Ardoino Highlights USAT Token’s

Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, emphasized the importance of the firm’s new USAT token, highlighting its role in building trust and improving accessibility in the digital economy. Ardoino added: 

Ardoino reiterated Tether’s dedication to ensuring the dollar remains central in the digital age, stating, “USAT is our commitment to ensuring that the dollar not only remains dominant, but thrives.” 

Tether

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1494+4.54%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002709+4.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Partager
US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt , the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People ( NAACP ) recently sent a letter to Elon Musk's artificial
Xai
XAI$0.05842+4.00%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010702+4.49%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000028-3.44%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:43
Partager
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.00914-4.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.949+2.28%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11262+2.53%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

US civil rights group gives xAI a deadline to rectify air pollution, or it will sue

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy