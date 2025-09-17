Tether CEO’s Africa Investment Sparks Debate on Web3’s Future

TLDR

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has announced plans for a new investment in Africa, drawing attention to the continent’s potential for decentralized infrastructure. His statement has sparked debate over the future of Web3 in Africa. Ardoino compared Africa’s current moment to North America’s early 20th century growth, highlighting Tether’s ambition to build foundational systems for energy, communications, and finance in Africa.

Tether CEO’s Africa Vision Sparks Mixed Reactions

Tether has long been a significant player in the stablecoin market. With Ardoino’s latest remarks, the company signals its intentions to expand its reach in Africa. Ardoino framed the investment as a monumental step, comparing it to building foundational infrastructure like power grids and post offices in early 20th century North America.

This analogy, though bold, has drawn mixed reactions online. Some have questioned whether Ardoino’s statement implies Africa is behind in its development. Analyst Duo Nine responded, stating,

Critics argue that such comparisons risk oversimplifying the continent’s growth and the progress Africa has made in recent decades.

A Tighter Focus on Local Solutions at ETHSafari

The conversation surrounding Tether’s approach to Africa mirrors the debates that took place at ETHSafari 2025 in Nairobi. At the event, developers, investors, and founders discussed the future of Web3 in Africa. Lisk’s COO Dominic Schwenter highlighted Africa’s potential as the world’s largest growth market for Web3, citing the continent’s young population, high mobile penetration, and digital connectivity.

However, African founders emphasized that the future of Web3 in Africa will depend on local solutions. They believe that while global capital is essential, community-driven adoption will drive real change. Many founders at ETHSafari argued that Web3 should focus on solving tangible problems, such as remittances and supply chain transparency, rather than speculation.

The Path Forward for Africa’s Web3 Future

Tether’s investment ambitions reflect the growing interest in Africa’s Web3 landscape. With more than 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, decentralized technologies offer unique opportunities to bypass legacy financial systems. Yet, the tension between global players like Tether and local founders remains. While Tether sees decentralized infrastructure as a key to Africa’s future, local entrepreneurs believe the continent’s solutions must be rooted in its own realities.

The debate is likely to shape Africa’s Web3 future. Will global giants like Tether define it, or will local communities lead the charge in creating decentralized solutions? The question remains open as Tether’s investment and Ardoino’s vision continue to fuel conversations about Africa’s Web3 potential.

