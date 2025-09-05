Tether Considers Investing Crypto Profits in Gold Mining Sector

TLDR

Tether is considering investing its crypto profits into the gold mining sector to diversify its portfolio.

The company has already invested in $8.7 billion worth of gold bars stored in Zurich.

Tether’s CTO, Paolo Ardoino, believes gold complements Bitcoin as a safer asset.

Tether recently acquired a minority stake in the gold royalty firm Elemental Altus.

Despite interest from Tether, some gold mining executives remain skeptical of the company’s approach.

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is considering new investments in the gold mining industry. This move comes after the company noticed gold’s strong performance in 2025. Gold has gained 37% year-to-date, while Bitcoin (BTC) has risen only 22%.

Tether’s Shift Toward Gold Investments

Tether is known for its large market cap, standing at $168 billion, largely driven by its stablecoin USDT. The company recently made a strategic decision to invest in gold. Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino, an advocate for gold, sees it as a natural complement to Bitcoin. Ardoino has previously described gold as a safer asset than sovereign currencies.

Tether’s interest in gold is not new. The company already holds $8.7 billion in gold bars stored in Zurich. Furthermore, Tether has made a move into gold royalty investments. In June, the company acquired a minority stake in Elemental Altus, a gold royalty firm. Tether’s discussions with gold royalty firms continue, signaling potential further investments.

Tether’s exploration into gold investment follows an ongoing trend. As crypto profits continue to grow, Tether looks for ways to diversify its holdings. The company’s involvement in gold is seen as a strategic response to gold’s impressive year-to-date performance.

Industry Insiders Question Tether’s Gold Strategy

Despite Tether’s strong financial backing, not everyone in the gold mining sector is on board. Some industry insiders question Tether’s strategy and commitment to the sector. One mining executive commented, “They like gold. I don’t think they have a strategy.” While Tether’s interest is genuine, some in the industry remain cautious.

Tether has already engaged in discussions with multiple gold royalty companies, including Terranova Resources. However, not all talks resulted in deals. The company’s careful approach is aimed at identifying the right opportunities for growth in the gold sector.

Tether’s venture into gold may unlock significant value for investors. As the price of gold continues to rise, Tether is positioning itself to capitalize on this momentum. While its strategy remains under scrutiny, Tether’s commitment to expanding its gold investments shows its confidence in the long-term value of gold.

