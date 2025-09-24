The post Tether deals with $4.8M electric debt with Uruguay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is committed to negotiating an electric debt of $4.8 million with Uruguay after the supply was interrupted in May 2025 due to a bill of approximately $2 million, with additional liabilities related to other initiatives amounting to about $2.8 million. The company, which denies rumors of an exit from the country, confirms that negotiations are underway with local authorities to define a sustainable path. In this context, the priority is to avoid prolonged interruptions and reestablish a clear framework of relations. According to data collected by industry analysts and available official communications, payment delays were documented between April and May 2025 and have generated technical disputes over the calculation of consumption. Analysts note that the case is representative of structural issues in the management of supply contracts for high-energy-intensity projects. These observations are based on internal reports and public statements from the parties involved. The incident, recently reported by local media such as Búsqueda and Telemundo, highlights the difficulties in the mining sector, with investment plans estimated at $500 million, and reopens the debate on Uruguay’s energy competitiveness. It must be said that the issue of costs remains central to attracting and maintaining capital-intensive projects. What Happened: Breakdowns and Key Figures Local reports indicated that the state utility UTE would cut off supply to mining facilities following a May 2025 bill of around $2 million. According to the same sources, the total debt would amount to $4.8 million, of which $2.8 million relates to other initiatives in the area. That said, the situation remains fluid: ongoing negotiations include defining sustainable rates and conditions to restore continuity. Indeed, the structure of contracts and the predictability of supplies are at the heart of the negotiation. The official response from Tether Tether has responded to Cointelegraph denying the rumors of an exit… The post Tether deals with $4.8M electric debt with Uruguay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether is committed to negotiating an electric debt of $4.8 million with Uruguay after the supply was interrupted in May 2025 due to a bill of approximately $2 million, with additional liabilities related to other initiatives amounting to about $2.8 million. The company, which denies rumors of an exit from the country, confirms that negotiations are underway with local authorities to define a sustainable path. In this context, the priority is to avoid prolonged interruptions and reestablish a clear framework of relations. According to data collected by industry analysts and available official communications, payment delays were documented between April and May 2025 and have generated technical disputes over the calculation of consumption. Analysts note that the case is representative of structural issues in the management of supply contracts for high-energy-intensity projects. These observations are based on internal reports and public statements from the parties involved. The incident, recently reported by local media such as Búsqueda and Telemundo, highlights the difficulties in the mining sector, with investment plans estimated at $500 million, and reopens the debate on Uruguay’s energy competitiveness. It must be said that the issue of costs remains central to attracting and maintaining capital-intensive projects. What Happened: Breakdowns and Key Figures Local reports indicated that the state utility UTE would cut off supply to mining facilities following a May 2025 bill of around $2 million. According to the same sources, the total debt would amount to $4.8 million, of which $2.8 million relates to other initiatives in the area. That said, the situation remains fluid: ongoing negotiations include defining sustainable rates and conditions to restore continuity. Indeed, the structure of contracts and the predictability of supplies are at the heart of the negotiation. The official response from Tether Tether has responded to Cointelegraph denying the rumors of an exit…

Tether deals with $4.8M electric debt with Uruguay

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 00:47
Instadapp
FLUID$5.2201-0.78%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0010737-4.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016112-7.23%
Areon Network
AREA$0.009+0.67%
MAY
MAY$0.04004-0.89%

Tether is committed to negotiating an electric debt of $4.8 million with Uruguay after the supply was interrupted in May 2025 due to a bill of approximately $2 million, with additional liabilities related to other initiatives amounting to about $2.8 million. The company, which denies rumors of an exit from the country, confirms that negotiations are underway with local authorities to define a sustainable path. In this context, the priority is to avoid prolonged interruptions and reestablish a clear framework of relations.

According to data collected by industry analysts and available official communications, payment delays were documented between April and May 2025 and have generated technical disputes over the calculation of consumption. Analysts note that the case is representative of structural issues in the management of supply contracts for high-energy-intensity projects. These observations are based on internal reports and public statements from the parties involved.

The incident, recently reported by local media such as Búsqueda and Telemundo, highlights the difficulties in the mining sector, with investment plans estimated at $500 million, and reopens the debate on Uruguay’s energy competitiveness. It must be said that the issue of costs remains central to attracting and maintaining capital-intensive projects.

What Happened: Breakdowns and Key Figures

Local reports indicated that the state utility UTE would cut off supply to mining facilities following a May 2025 bill of around $2 million. According to the same sources, the total debt would amount to $4.8 million, of which $2.8 million relates to other initiatives in the area. That said, the situation remains fluid: ongoing negotiations include defining sustainable rates and conditions to restore continuity. Indeed, the structure of contracts and the predictability of supplies are at the heart of the negotiation.

The official response from Tether

Tether has responded to Cointelegraph denying the rumors of an exit from Uruguay, instead emphasizing that ongoing discussions with the government aim at a resolution of the debt dispute and ensuring the continuation of activities in the region. The stated focus is to preserve stability and continuity.

“We are in ongoing discussions with the government to resolve tensions and proceed with a constructive long-term solution,” stated Tether.

The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to the territory, placing the presence of the projects in relation to a stable regulatory and tariff framework. Yet, without a clear agreement, operations risk being affected by stop-and-go.

Energy: the key factor that can decide everything

In the mining sector, energy is the most significant component of costs. In Uruguay, electricity prices range between $60 and $180 per MWh, a higher range compared to some neighboring countries. In Paraguay, for example, thanks to the Itaipú plant, the cost can drop to about $22 per MWh, making the market more competitive for high-energy-intensity operations. In this context, even small price differences can direct entire industrial plans from one jurisdiction to another.

With electricity potentially accounting for up to 80% of operational costs in mining facilities, slight tariff variations immediately impact margins and returns. This is why companies request dedicated tariffs or long-term contracts with stable conditions, allowing them to plan with multi-year horizons.

Essential Timeline

  • 2018 — the company Vici Mining transfers assets to Paraguay to take advantage of lower electricity costs.
  • 2023 — Tether announces its intention to start mining activities in Uruguay, with investment prospects of approximately $500 million.
  • May 2025 — local media report supply disruptions by UTE and a disputed bill around $2 million.
  • Ongoing — negotiations between Tether’s local subsidiary and Uruguayan authorities to define sustainable rates and conditions.

Impact on Businesses and Territory

Potential power supply interruptions by UTE directly affect the operation of projects: they slow down activities, increase unit costs, and can compromise the continuity of investments. In energy-intensive sectors, the stability and predictability of prices are as crucial as the applied tariff. That said, a clear contractual framework can safeguard plans and limit operational risk.

  • Investment risk: uncertainty that could slow down or alter plans for investments up to $500 million.
  • Energy arbitrage: potential shift of hashpower towards markets with more competitive electricity costs.
  • Local effect: potential reduction in infrastructure investments and support for skilled employment.

UTE Cuts and Operational Implications

An interruption in electricity supply requires restoration through formal agreements, new contractual guarantees, and often a revision of tariff schemes. In the mining sector, it is customary to negotiate discounts for constant loads or solutions that ensure minimal interruption, provided the rules are clear and the timing is swift. Indeed, the reliability of the service is as crucial a factor as the subscribed price level.

LATAM Scenario: stablecoin in expansion

Parallel to the issues related to mining, the region is experiencing a growing adoption of stablecoins. In Bolivia, some retail operators have started using USDT for payments, while in Colombia, players like MoneyGram are experimenting with digital dollar solutions for remittances and savings, in response to pressures on the value of the local peso. Yet, financial adoption does not offset the high energy costs in mining projects.

Although the adoption of stablecoins does not eliminate the energy differential, it strengthens the link between the crypto sector and the real economy, creating synergies with advanced computing infrastructures. In this sense, the dynamics of digital payments and computing coexist but follow distinct economic logics.

Quick Questions

Does the case concern only Tether Uruguay?

No. It is part of a broader picture. The mining sector in Uruguay is vulnerable to fluctuations in electricity costs, and investment decisions remain closely tied to the energy convenience offered by the country. In other words, without competitive rates, the risk of relocation increases.

What to watch now

The outcome of negotiations on tariffs and outstanding debts will determine the trajectory of crypto projects in Uruguay. A swift and transparent solution could safeguard the planned investments of $500 million; otherwise, it will increase the pressure towards markets characterized by lower energy costs. At stake is not only operational continuity but also long-term competitiveness.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/23/tether-deals-with-4-8m-electric-debt-with-uruguay-500-million-plans-at-risk/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$213.9-1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,673.47-0.49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376+1.07%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.10076+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23952+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004494+2.88%
XRP
XRP$2.8425+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.13379+0.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership