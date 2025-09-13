Tether debuts USAT stablecoin to bolster US financial influence

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 03:18
Threshold
T$0.01674+2.13%
Union
U$0.009475-0.26%
GET
GET$0.008013-5.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09582-1.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01527+7.83%

Tether has unveiled USAT, a new stablecoin product for the US market, according to a Sept. 12 statement.

Alongside the announcement, the company confirmed that Bo Hines will become the CEO-designate for the USAT stablecoin.

Hines described his appointment as an opportunity to reinforce America’s influence in global finance by launching a stablecoin rooted in transparency and compliance.

What is Tether’s USAT?

Tether explained that USAT differs from its flagship USDT stablecoin as it is focused on complying with US law, particularly the recently enacted GENIUS Act, which sets standards for stablecoin issuance.

The firm continued that the token is a digital-dollar alternative built for American businesses and institutions.

According to Tether, the new stablecoin will be issued through Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank, to ensure compliance from day one. It will operate on Hadron by Tether, the company’s tokenization platform, and its reserves will be managed by Cantor Fitzgerald, which will serve both as custodian and primary dealer.

Tether said its partnerships with these firms aim to address the long-standing criticisms about its operations’ opacity. It further argues that this model creates a fully regulated framework for digital dollars while offering businesses a compliant alternative to cash and traditional payment systems.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said:

Increased competition

Tether’s decision to roll out USAT comes as its flagship USDT faces the stiffest competition in years.

Data from DeFiLlama shows that USDT’s market share has slipped to 58%, its lowest level in two years, even though the token still commands a market capitalization of about $169 billion.

That decline reflects the rise of new challengers in the highly competitive market.

Traditional financial heavyweights such as Bank of America are testing stablecoin strategies, while crypto-native players like Ripple and MetaMask have expanded into the sector with their own products.

The influx of both Wall Street institutions and Web3 firms has created more user options and intensified pressure on incumbents. Tether aims to reinforce its market leadership against this backdrop.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/tether-launches-compliant-usat-stablecoin-under-new-leadership/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.8-11.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001985-1.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Partager
Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Singapore’s image as a safe haven for wealthy mainland Chinese families is eroding. The wealthy Chinese are now finding their way back to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan. The inflow of Chinese wealthy families started after 2019, when a wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led to a clampdown by Beijing […]
Propy
PRO$0.7197+2.39%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4675+4.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011079+9.04%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose