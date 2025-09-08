Tether Denies Bitcoin Sale Amid Growing Speculation

2025/09/08 13:25
A massive man, businessman style, wearing a black suit and an orange tie. He embodies the personification of Tether. Next to him, an open chest overflows with shiny Bitcoins, sparkling gold bars, and a stylized scroll representing land.

The disappearance of a few thousand bitcoins from a balance sheet is enough to fuel controversies. This weekend, the issuer of USDT found itself at the center of a media whirlwind: did it secretly sell its BTC? Some saw a strategic shift there. However, behind the seemingly worrying figures, another reality emerges, much more nuanced, and above all, revealing the discreet movements of a giant in crypto finance.

