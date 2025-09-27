Tether Explores $20 Billion Fundraise with SoftBank and Ark Investment

TLDR

Tether seeks up to $20 billion in funding for a 3% equity stake.

SoftBank and Ark could help Tether reach a $500 billion valuation.

Tether’s USDT stablecoin has a market cap of $173.6 billion.

Tether plans expansion into commodities, energy, and media sectors.

Tether Holdings is reportedly in discussions with SoftBank Group and ARK Investment Management for a significant investment in the company. The stablecoin issuer is looking to sell a 3% equity stake, with the potential funding reaching as high as $20 billion.

If successful, this move could value Tether at up to $500 billion, positioning it among the world’s most valuable private firms. This development highlights the increasing interest in Tether and its dominance in the stablecoin market.

High-Profile Investors Show Interest in Tether

The potential investment from SoftBank and ARK Investment underscores the growing importance of Tether within the digital asset landscape. SoftBank, a global venture capital giant, has a history of supporting bold technology ventures, while ARK Investment, led by Cathie Wood, has previously made significant investments in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Their involvement would further solidify Tether’s position in the market, particularly as the company seeks to expand its influence and diversify its operations.

This funding round comes at a time when Tether is making strategic moves to enhance its presence. Tether’s flagship stablecoin, USDt, remains the largest dollar-pegged stablecoin globally, with a market capitalization of approximately $173.6 billion. This figure places Tether in direct competition with other stablecoin issuers like Circle, which operates the USDC token. Meanwhile, the approval of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. has placed stablecoins at the forefront of national financial priorities, further emphasizing their growing role in the global economy.

Tether’s Growth Strategy

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently confirmed that the company is exploring a fundraise from a select group of prominent investors. While specific details were not disclosed, Ardoino hinted at a potential expansion into new business areas. These could include commodities, energy, and media, reflecting Tether’s broader strategy for growth beyond its established role in the stablecoin market.

In addition to the funding, Tether’s shift into other business lines could help the company diversify its operations and generate new revenue streams. This marks a strategic move to expand its influence and ensure long-term sustainability. As the company continues to dominate the stablecoin sector, its plans to branch out signal its ambition to play a more central role in global finance.

Tether’s Position in the Market

Tether’s dominant position in the stablecoin market is clear. USDt remains the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, with no other issuer currently able to match its scale. Meanwhile, the company’s planned funding round is seen as a reflection of growing investor confidence in Tether’s financial strength and future prospects.

With the potential backing of major investors like SoftBank and ARK, Tether could significantly bolster its resources and accelerate its expansion plans. As the company moves forward with its fundraise, the global financial landscape is likely to continue evolving, with Tether playing a key role in shaping the future of digital finance.

