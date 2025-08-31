Tether Injects $3 Billion USDT on Ethereum in Record Minting

2025/08/31
Key Points:
  • Tether Ltd. mints $3 billion USDT on Ethereum in three days.
  • Market anticipates increased liquidity and trading activity.
  • Potential ripple effects on BTC and ETH trading volumes.

On August 31, Tether Ltd. minted 1 billion USDT on Ethereum, making it 3 billion USDT over three days, according to Onchain Lens.

This liquidity surge is expected to enhance market activity, influencing trading volumes and possibly asset prices like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

$3 Billion USDT Minting Sparks Liquidity Surge

Experts predict market shifts amid regulatory speculations. Tether’s recent minting activity on Ethereum has been closely observed. Multiple on-chain sources report this surge as a liquidity injection, led by CEO Jean-Louis van der Velde, CTO Paolo Ardoino, and President Giancarlo Devasini. Tether’s move is seen as a means to enhance trading volumes for assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This sudden minting could cause volatility, especially with $3 billion in USDT poised to enter market circulation. As history indicates, increased liquidity may lead to optimistic trading sentiments and a short-term price rally in related cryptocurrencies.

Market Data and Insights

Did you know? In August 2025, a $1 billion USDT mint led to liquidity surges and a brief price rally in Bitcoin and Ethereum markets, setting a precedent often mirrored in subsequent minting events.

Ethereum’s details as of August 31, 2025, include a price of $4,376.67, with its market cap at 528.29 billion and a dominance of 13.98%, according to CoinMarketCap. Over 24 hours, the trading volume decreased by 45.91%, while a 7-day period saw an 8.44% decline.



Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:07 UTC on August 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that such high-volume USDT minting may prompt discussions on regulatory compliance, especially regarding stablecoin reserves and AML/KYC standards. Potential shifts in liquidity might also spark technological innovations in DeFi and trading platforms.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/tether-mints-3-billion-usdt/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
