Tether Introduces a New Stablecoin – Will It Surpass USDT?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:50
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004216-%1,24
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01537+%7,85
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016843+%5,42
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,016024+%8,57
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04189+%8,07

Tether has introduced USAT, its new US-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin. The company also announced the appointment of Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USAT.

The new token aims to offer businesses and institutions a digital alternative to cash with transparent reserves, US-based management and strict compliance standards, according to the statement.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin provider, currently controls USDT, the most widely used token with a market capitalization exceeding $169 billion. Used as a digital dollar in developing countries and communities with limited access to banking, USDT has reached approximately 500 million users. The company also garnered attention for exceeding $13 billion in profits in 2024.

The new stablecoin, USAT, will be compliant with the recently enacted GENIUS Act. The token will be issued by Anchorage Digital, with Cantor Fitzgerald handling reserve custody. It will also utilize Tether’s tokenization platform, Hadron.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino made the following statement in the announcement:

Bo Hines, who is preparing to take over as CEO, stands out with his experience in regulatory affairs, business, and innovation. Hines, who previously served as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, commented on USAT:

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/tether-introduces-a-new-stablecoin-will-it-surpass-usdt/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0549-%0,18
Everscale
EVER$0,01277+%0,86
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0914-%6,54
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0,23148-%0,57
DAR Open Network
D$0,03648+%7,42
FOX Token
FOX$0,03019-%2,29
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Partager
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Chainlink
LINK$25,12+%2,74
Partager
Medium2025/09/13 06:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects