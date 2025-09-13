Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin, Appoints Bo Hines as CEO

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/13 02:15
RealLink
REAL$0.0649+2.67%
American Coin
USA$0.0000007368-0.25%

TLDR

  • Tether has announced the launch of its new dollar-backed stablecoin, USA₮.
  • The USA₮ stablecoin will comply with the reserve requirements of the recently passed GENIUS bill.
  • Tether’s Hadron platform will be used for real-world asset tokenization in the new stablecoin.
  • Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, emphasized the company’s commitment to the dominance of the dollar in the digital age.
  • Former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines has been appointed as the CEO of Tether USAT.

Tether has announced the launch of a new dollar-backed stablecoin, USA₮. This move follows Tether’s commitment to adhering to the recently passed GENIUS stablecoin bill. Former White House crypto adviser Bo Hines will assume the role of CEO of Tether USAT.

Tether’s New Stablecoin Consistent with GENIUS Bill

The new USA₮ stablecoin will comply with the reserve requirements and standards of the GENIUS bill. Tether claims the coin will use its Hadron platform, focusing on real-world asset tokenization. The platform aims to integrate stablecoins with the global financial system, ensuring the dollar’s dominance in the digital economy.

Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, expressed confidence in the power of the dollar. “Tether is already one of the largest holders of US Treasuries,” he said. He emphasized that Tether aims to strengthen the dollar’s role in the digital age.

Bo Hines Appointed CEO of Tether USAT

Bo Hines will take the helm of Tether USAT after resigning from the White House Crypto Council in August. His appointment comes shortly after the White House’s release of a report on crypto policy. Hines’ transition signals a new phase for Tether as it pushes forward with its stablecoin initiative.

Hines’ experience in both government and the private sector makes him a valuable addition to Tether. His leadership will likely influence the development of USA₮ in the coming months. Tether is positioning USA₮ as a key player in the evolving global digital currency landscape.

Stablecoins are increasingly seen as a tool to maintain US dollar dominance in global markets. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted their importance in ensuring access to the dollar through digital means. Countries like China have also begun focusing on stablecoin initiatives, recognizing their strategic value in global finance.

The post Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin, Appoints Bo Hines as CEO appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

Bubblemaps V2 added support for the TON blockchain, expanding its reach across major blockchain ecosystems. Bubblemaps (BMT) has launched Version 2 of its blockchain analytics platform on the Open Network (TON) blockchain, allowing users to track token activity, uncover wallet…
Bubblemaps
BMT$0.06846+2.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01498+6.31%
TONCOIN
TON$3.219+1.41%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:08
Partager
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01498+6.31%
Oasis
ROSE$0.03017+9.03%
Raydium
RAY$3.667+4.65%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-5.51%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bubblemaps V2 goes live on Open Network

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

BlockDAG vs. ETH, LINK & LTC

AMD (AMD) Stock: Surges as Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Powers Mini AI Workstation Revolution