Tether Launches USA₮ Stablecoin

On 12 September 2025, Tether, the largest player in the digital asset ecosystem, announced the upcoming launch of USA₮, a U.S.-regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin. Alongside the token, the company named Bo Hines as CEO of Tether USA₮. This dual announcement signals Tether’s intent to cement U.S. dollar leadership in the digital age with transparency, governance, and American oversight from the outset.

Tether’s flagship token, USD₮, has already become the backbone of the digital economy. With a market cap above $169 billion and daily volumes rivaling major credit card networks, USDT is more than a cryptocurrency—it’s infrastructure. Its adoption spans nearly 500 million users, many of whom are in underbanked or unbanked communities that traditional finance has long overlooked.

The company’s scale is striking. Tether Group reported $13 billion in profit in 2024 and stands among the top 20 holders of U.S. Treasuries, outranking countries like Germany and South Korea. This financial strength has allowed USD₮ to dominate the global stablecoin market.

Why USA₮ Matters?

USA₮ is designed as a U.S.-regulated stablecoin built for businesses and institutions seeking a compliant digital alternative to cash and traditional payments. Unlike global USD₮, this new coin is tailored to American regulatory standards. It aims to raise the bar for transparency, resilience, and compliance in the U.S. stablecoin sector.

Crucially, USA₮ will comply with the GENIUS Act, the recently enacted legislation governing stablecoin issuance. This makes USA₮ one of the first tokens to align fully with U.S. financial regulation.

Technology and Partnerships Behind USA₮