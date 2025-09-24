Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding. Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple ... Read more The post Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding. Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple ... Read more The post Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/09/24 14:32
Moonveil
MORE$0.08533+0.93%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000576-5.10%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1597+0.50%

Tether, the largest and most well-known stablecoin, is reportedly looking for a $500 billion valuation that could make the stablecoin issuer one of the world’s most valuable companies. Bloomberg confirmed that Tether aims to lock this $500 billion valuation through $15 billion and $20 billion in private funding.

Tether is actively pursuing talks with multiple investors to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion for around 3% of its equity through a private placement, with Cantor Fitzgerald performing the lead adviser role. The discussions are in the early stages, and multiple sources claim that the final numbers in the deal could end up lower than the company’s expectations. According to the latest market evaluation, this deal would place Tether alongside OpenAI and SpaceX in terms of private company valuations.

Tether to Maximize the Scale of the Company’s Strategy across All Existing and New Business Lines, says Paolo Ardoino 

Bloomberg, one of the prominent global media and financial data companies, reported that Tether Holdings SA, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is in talks with investors to raise as much as $20 billion, a deal that could propel the crypto firm into the highest ranks of the world’s most valuable private companies. 

According to the report, the El Salvador-based organization is expecting between $15 billion and $20 billion in exchange for the company’s 3% stake. The announcement from the stablecoin issuer is proof of the rising demand and significance of stablecoins after the crypto-friendly policies and positive regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration. 

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief executive officer, has officially confirmed that the stablecoin issuer company aims to maximize the scale of the company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines. He tweeted on X that Tether was evaluating a raise from a selected group of high-profile key investors to maximize the scale of the Company’s strategy across all existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution ubiquity, AI, commodity trading, energy, communications, media) by several orders of magnitude.

The people involved in the strategic planning confirmed that the process aims at top-end targets, and the final number in the deal could be significantly lower than initially expected by the organization. The authorized spokespersons said that the talks are in early stages and the details of the proposed investment might change as time progresses. They also added that the transaction would involve new equity rather than existing investors selling their stakes, and that Cantor Fitzgerald would act as the lead adviser. 

Based on the stake offered by Tether, the newly proposed deal would take the company to around $500 billion, placing it in the same league as OpenAI and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and would mark an extraordinary achievement for an organization operating in the crypto business. The latest evaluation suggests that Tether’s direct rival, Circle Internet Group Inc., a publicly traded stablecoin issuer, is valued at around $30 billion as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has already mentioned their plans to introduce USAT, a U.S.-specific stablecoin catering to different use cases than USDT. He added that they had built the most popular distribution channel for the United States, but also for the United States to reach the world. He stated that with USAT and USDT together, they could bring financial services to the rest of the world and also to the underserved communities in the United States. (Federal Reserve, U.S. Treasury).

The post Tether Looking to Raise Up to $20B, Bringing its Valuation to $500B appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
SUI
SUI$3.3737-0.30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-0.53%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:00
Partager
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213+0.24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01415-23.38%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:30
Partager
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
1
1$0.012156-27.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.78-10.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0853+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 15:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation