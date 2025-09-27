Tether Pursues Major Funding with SoftBank, ARK Investments

Key Points: Tether considers a massive funding round with SoftBank and ARK Invest.

The potential $500 billion valuation underscores the importance of stablecoins.

Institutional interest in crypto continues to grow.

SoftBank and ARK Invest are reportedly negotiating a private equity stake in Tether, aiming to raise $15-20 billion at a $500 billion valuation, according to Bloomberg.

This could position Tether among the most valuable private firms globally, rivaling entities like OpenAI and SpaceX, with no immediate market reactions reported.

Potential $20 Billion Stake Highlights Crypto’s Rising Impact

SoftBank and ARK Invest are in talks to participate in Tether’s anticipated funding round. The prospective investment could see the stablecoin issuer aim for up to $20 billion as part of a major funding endeavor.

If realized, this would mark a significant increase in stablecoin market dynamics. It underlines a growing institutional interest in the crypto sector and could position Tether alongside leading technology entities.

Currently, no official statements have been made by Tether, SoftBank, or ARK Invest. The market has reacted with speculation rather than confirmed movement, with key stakeholders remaining silent as negotiations continue.

Stablecoin Market Dynamics and Tether’s Market Leadership

Did you know? Tether’s potential $500 billion valuation would rank it among the top tech companies, showcasing its formidable role in the global stablecoin ecosystem.

According to CoinMarketCap, Tether’s USDT currently holds a $173 billion market cap with a 4.59% dominance. A consistent trading volume of approximately $164.8 billion reflects minor price changes. The market indicators reinforce Tether’s strong sector presence, highlighted by its leading stablecoin status.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:23 UTC on September 26, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that Tether’s funding could bring regulatory interest and enhanced financial scrutiny, further solidifying stablecoins’ foundation in global markets. Persistent growth trends highlight the broadened acceptance and significance of stablecoin investments.