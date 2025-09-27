TLDR Tether aims for $15-$20 billion in funding for a 3% company stake. SoftBank and Ark could join Tether’s funding round, boosting its profile. Tether’s USDT stablecoin supply exceeds $173 billion, dominating the market. Tether plans to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin called USAT soon. Tether Holdings, the issuer of the largest stablecoin, is preparing for [...] The post Tether Seeks $20 Billion in Funding to Reach $500 Billion Valuation appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Tether aims for $15-$20 billion in funding for a 3% company stake. SoftBank and Ark could join Tether’s funding round, boosting its profile. Tether’s USDT stablecoin supply exceeds $173 billion, dominating the market. Tether plans to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin called USAT soon. Tether Holdings, the issuer of the largest stablecoin, is preparing for [...] The post Tether Seeks $20 Billion in Funding to Reach $500 Billion Valuation appeared first on CoinCentral.

Tether Seeks $20 Billion in Funding to Reach $500 Billion Valuation

2025/09/27 04:40
TLDR

  • Tether aims for $15-$20 billion in funding for a 3% company stake.
  • SoftBank and Ark could join Tether’s funding round, boosting its profile.
  • Tether’s USDT stablecoin supply exceeds $173 billion, dominating the market.
  • Tether plans to launch a U.S.-based stablecoin called USAT soon.

Tether Holdings, the issuer of the largest stablecoin, is preparing for one of its most significant funding rounds. The company is in talks with two global investors, SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management, about joining its upcoming deal. The round could raise between $15 billion and $20 billion, giving Tether a potential valuation of up to $500 billion. This would place Tether alongside some of the world’s most valuable private companies.

SoftBank and Ark’s Interest in Tether

SoftBank, led by Masayoshi Son, has a history of backing disruptive technologies, particularly in sectors like artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, and semiconductors. The firm is known for its bold investment strategies, and its possible participation in Tether’s funding round would align with this trend. Notably, Ark Investment, led by Cathie Wood, is also considering backing the stablecoin issuer. Ark has previously invested in Circle, a direct competitor to Tether, and has shown interest in blockchain and crypto projects, including a recent $300 million initiative supporting the Solana treasury.

Meanwhile, Tether has grown to become the largest issuer of dollar-pegged stablecoins. Its USDT token has a supply worth over $173 billion, making it a dominant force in the stablecoin market. Ark and SoftBank’s involvement could further elevate Tether’s position within the financial ecosystem.

Aiming for a $500 Billion Valuation

Tether’s goal for the funding round is to secure a $15 billion to $20 billion investment in exchange for a 3% stake in the company. If successful, this deal could push the company’s valuation to as high as $500 billion. Such a valuation would place Tether among the most valuable private firms worldwide. The company’s stablecoin, USDT, plays a critical role in enabling seamless global transfers, bypassing traditional banking systems and offering faster, low-cost transactions.

Notably, the company has also been expanding into regulated markets, signaling its growing ambitions. Tether is preparing to launch a new U.S.-based stablecoin, USAT, with Bo Hines as its CEO. This move reflects the company’s strategy to increase its presence within the traditional financial landscape and further solidify its position as the leader in the stablecoin market.

The Competitive Landscape

Tether’s primary competitor, Circle, has seen its stablecoin, USDC, grow to a market value of around $74 billion. However, Tether’s current market dominance remains significant, with a token supply that far exceeds USDC’s. As the stablecoin market evolves, Tether’s ability to maintain its lead will depend not only on its market share but also on its relationships with investors and governments.

The funding round comes at a crucial time for Tether, as it seeks to enhance its profile with traditional financial institutions and governments. The company has also diversified its investments, with a significant portion of its capital invested in short-term U.S. Treasuries, generating billions in interest. This strategy positions Tether to continue expanding its influence in the digital asset space.

