Tether Stays On Top, But These Three Competitors Are Closing In On USDT

The recent passage of the GENIUS Act introduced a new regulatory framework for stablecoins, such as Tether (USDT), drawing increasing attention from traditional and cryptocurrency firms.

Tether’s Regulatory Challenges And Rising Rivals

With the stablecoin market growing from $120 billion in October 2023 to $288 billion as of August, Tether’s USDT continues to hold its position as the largest stablecoin.

However, the Motley Fool team has identified three emerging contenders that are poised to disrupt the company’s dominance and present significant competition.

Tether commands nearly 60% of the stablecoin market, but it has not been without controversy. In 2021, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined Tether $41 million for “misleading claims” regarding its reserves, which were allegedly not fully backed by US dollars.

Furthermore, Tether’s current reporting practices do not align with the requirements set forth by the recently passed GENIUS Act, which mandates stablecoin issuers to publish monthly disclosures about their reserves.

Notably, the stablecoin issuer only provides these reports on a quarterly basis, potentially opening the door for competitors to capture some of its market share, at least in the United States.

Among the most prominent challengers highlighted is USD Coin (USDC), which boasts a market capitalization of approximately $68 billion. Like Tether, USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin; however, it has not faced any legal scrutiny regarding its reserves.

The issuer, Circle, has consistently published monthly attestations since USDC’s inception in 2018. The Motley Tool team asserts that this commitment positions USDC as Tether’s primary competitor, especially as regulatory compliance becomes increasingly crucial.

The competitive landscape is further complicated by regulatory developments in Europe. Under the European Union’s Market in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), stablecoin issuers must obtain regulatory approval and meet strict reserve requirements.

Circle has already achieved compliance with both USDC and its Euro stablecoin, EURC, while Tether has opted to withdraw from the European market entirely.

A New Contender With Ties To XRP

Another contender is Dai, now rebranded as USDS, which differentiates itself by adhering to the principles of decentralization. Unlike Tether and USDC, Dai is managed by Sky, previously known as MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization.

This structure allows anyone holding SKY governance tokens to participate in decision-making processes concerning Dai. Rather than being backed by fiat reserves, Dai is a crypto-backed stablecoin, relying on overcollateralized crypto loans.

Lastly, Ripple USD (RUSD) enters the fray as a smaller player with a market cap of around $667 million. Despite its size, the Motley Fool asserts that RUSD’s connection to XRP makes it a formidable competitor.

Ripple, the company behind XRP, has launched RUSD as part of its payment solutions for financial institutions, focusing on efficient cross-border transactions.

Additionally, RUSD has received regulatory approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services, which adds a layer of credibility and could help it gain traction in the market.

Despite the potential threat, Tether’s figures far surpass those of these three challengers. This suggests that the firm’s reign in the stablecoin market may continue for some time. One thing is certain, though: stablecoins are making a notable entrance into the broader financial landscape.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/tether-usdt/tether-stays-on-top-but-these-three-competitors-are-closing-in-on-usdt/