Tether Taps Trump’s Ex-Crypto Council Chief for US Stablecoin Push | US Crypto News

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:42
Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. 

Grab a coffee because as crypto giants jostle for influence, Tether just made a bold move that could reshape its role in the US market and beyond.

Crypto News of the Day: Bo Hines To Join Tether’s US Stablecoin Push

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer, has made a decisive move toward the US. The firm hired Bo Hines, the former White House Crypto Council executive director.

The appointment reflects the company’s intent to build political capital and a regulatory foothold in the globally competitive stablecoin market as indicated in a recent US Crypto News publication.

The company confirmed that Hines recently stepped down from his crypto council director role and will serve as Tether’s Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and US Strategy.

In the new role, Hines’ mandate is to help Tether navigate Washington, coordinate its expansion, and position the firm at the center of America’s digital asset policy debates.

According to the Tether executive, Hines’ deep understanding of the legislative process makes him an asset amid its foray into the US market.

From White House Policy to Private-Sector Strategy

Meanwhile, Bo Hines brings a rare blend of government experience, legal training, and industry credibility.

While in Washington, he worked alongside Trump’s AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks to advance initiatives aimed at creating stablecoin guardrails and promoting innovation in blockchain finance.

He also spearheaded interagency working groups on consumer protection and responsible integration of emerging technologies into the US financial system.

The move comes as Tether doubles its US presence, reinforcing its domestic credibility after reinvesting nearly $5 billion into American infrastructure and technology ecosystems.

The company’s hiring of Hines goes beyond accelerating that momentum. It signals to lawmakers that Tether intends to operate with transparency and long-term commitment.

While Tether consolidates its US strategy with heavyweight hires and investments, its European story is less clear-cut. The European Union’s new MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) framework has raised questions about how global stablecoin giants will comply.

Ardoino has publicly struck a tough stance on MiCA, warning that some provisions could undermine innovation. He also reaffirmed that Tether would not compromise its operational principles.

Europe remains a red line for Tether, unlike in the US, where Tether is visibly flexing its political and financial muscle. It also suggests that the stablecoin issuer may not abandon its US market ambitions.

The hiring of Hines signals that Tether is no longer content with operating on the periphery of US policy debates. By embedding itself directly into the nation’s political machinery, the company is betting that its scale and influence will give it an advantage over rivals like Circle.

Charts of the Day

Stablecoin Market CapStablecoin Market Cap. Source: DefiLlamaStablecoin Issuers by Market CapStablecoin Issuers by Market Cap. Source: DefiLlama

Byte-Sized Alpha

Here’s a summary of more US crypto news to follow today:

  • Robinhood brings AI market insights to the UK — A prelude to crypto disruption?
  • Backlash erupts as Saylor’s MicroStrategy heightens Bitcoin volatility exposure.
  • TeraWulf stock soars as Google stake increases to 14%.
  • SEI positions for takeoff: Monaco launch and ETF filing fuel investor optimism.
  • SEC pushes back decision on seven crypto ETFs to October 2025.
  • Bitcoin displays signs of bottoming before its next bull move.
  • Pi Network’s struggles loom over Pi Hackathon 2025 amid community frustrations.
  • What $950 million XRP being moved off exchanges mean for the Ripple price?
  • Why is Bitcoin treasury gaining popularity in Asia?

Crypto Equities Pre-Market Overview

CompanyAt the Close of August 18Pre-Market Overview
Strategy (MSTR)$363.60$361.17 (-0.67%)
Coinbase Global (COIN)$320.73$321.00 (+0.084%)
Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY)$26.79$26.65 (-0.52%)
MARA Holdings (MARA)$16.09$16.06 (-0.19%)
Riot Platforms (RIOT)$12.32$12.34 (+0.16%)
Core Scientific (CORZ)$14.53$14.54 (+0.069%)
Crypto equities market open race: Google Finance

The post Tether Taps Trump’s Ex-Crypto Council Chief for US Stablecoin Push | US Crypto News appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/tether-crypto-council-bo-hines-us-crypto-news/

Source: https://beincrypto.com/tether-crypto-council-bo-hines-us-crypto-news/
