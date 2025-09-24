Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization and trading volume, USDT, is reportedly seeking to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion through a private placement, potentially elevating the company’s valuation to around $500 billion.  As recent reports highlighted on Tuesday, this ambitious financial maneuver could position Tether alongside some of the most prominent private enterprises, including OpenAI, which was valued at $300 billion during its recent fundraising round. Tether Explores Fundraising Options The transaction would reportedly involve offering new equity rather than existing shareholders selling their stakes. Sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that discussions are still in the preliminary stages, meaning the specifics of the deal, including the total amount raised, could evolve over time. Related Reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, And XRP In Freefall: What’s Driving The Current Crypto Slump? Despite facing scrutiny in the past, including accusations of being a preferred currency among criminals, Tether is now focusing on expanding its presence in the US market. In recent months, the company has taken significant steps to enhance its operations in the United States, particularly in light of a more favorable regulatory environment under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies.  New US Division And Stablecoin Earlier this month, Bitcoinist reported that the stablecoin issuer appointed President Trump’s former White House crypto advisor, Bo Hines, as CEO for its US division and launched a new dollar-pegged cryptocurrency designed for businesses and institutions, called “USAT.”  Related Reading: Why Aren’t Institutions Adopting XRP ‘Massively’? Pundit Answers This new token adheres to the regulations set out in the GENIUS Act — the country’s first stablecoin bill signed by President Trump — thereby further solidifying Tether’s commitment to compliance and growth in the American market. As Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, stated:  For over a decade, Tether – as the creator of the stablecoin industry – has issued USDT, the backbone of the digital economy, and today the US dollar stablecoin for hundreds of millions of underserved people living in emerging markets, proving that digital assets can deliver trust, resilience, and freedom on a global scale. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.comTether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization and trading volume, USDT, is reportedly seeking to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion through a private placement, potentially elevating the company’s valuation to around $500 billion.  As recent reports highlighted on Tuesday, this ambitious financial maneuver could position Tether alongside some of the most prominent private enterprises, including OpenAI, which was valued at $300 billion during its recent fundraising round. Tether Explores Fundraising Options The transaction would reportedly involve offering new equity rather than existing shareholders selling their stakes. Sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that discussions are still in the preliminary stages, meaning the specifics of the deal, including the total amount raised, could evolve over time. Related Reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, And XRP In Freefall: What’s Driving The Current Crypto Slump? Despite facing scrutiny in the past, including accusations of being a preferred currency among criminals, Tether is now focusing on expanding its presence in the US market. In recent months, the company has taken significant steps to enhance its operations in the United States, particularly in light of a more favorable regulatory environment under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies.  New US Division And Stablecoin Earlier this month, Bitcoinist reported that the stablecoin issuer appointed President Trump’s former White House crypto advisor, Bo Hines, as CEO for its US division and launched a new dollar-pegged cryptocurrency designed for businesses and institutions, called “USAT.”  Related Reading: Why Aren’t Institutions Adopting XRP ‘Massively’? Pundit Answers This new token adheres to the regulations set out in the GENIUS Act — the country’s first stablecoin bill signed by President Trump — thereby further solidifying Tether’s commitment to compliance and growth in the American market. As Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, stated:  For over a decade, Tether – as the creator of the stablecoin industry – has issued USDT, the backbone of the digital economy, and today the US dollar stablecoin for hundreds of millions of underserved people living in emerging markets, proving that digital assets can deliver trust, resilience, and freedom on a global scale. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

Tether Targets $500 Billion Valuation In New Equity Offering Amid US Expansion Plans

2025/09/24 06:43
Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin by market capitalization and trading volume, USDT, is reportedly seeking to raise between $15 billion and $20 billion through a private placement, potentially elevating the company’s valuation to around $500 billion. 

As recent reports highlighted on Tuesday, this ambitious financial maneuver could position Tether alongside some of the most prominent private enterprises, including OpenAI, which was valued at $300 billion during its recent fundraising round.

Tether Explores Fundraising Options

The transaction would reportedly involve offering new equity rather than existing shareholders selling their stakes. Sources familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that discussions are still in the preliminary stages, meaning the specifics of the deal, including the total amount raised, could evolve over time.

Despite facing scrutiny in the past, including accusations of being a preferred currency among criminals, Tether is now focusing on expanding its presence in the US market.

In recent months, the company has taken significant steps to enhance its operations in the United States, particularly in light of a more favorable regulatory environment under President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies. 

New US Division And Stablecoin

Earlier this month, Bitcoinist reported that the stablecoin issuer appointed President Trump’s former White House crypto advisor, Bo Hines, as CEO for its US division and launched a new dollar-pegged cryptocurrency designed for businesses and institutions, called “USAT.” 

This new token adheres to the regulations set out in the GENIUS Act — the country’s first stablecoin bill signed by President Trump — thereby further solidifying Tether’s commitment to compliance and growth in the American market. As Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, stated: 

Tether

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

