Tether to expand USDT support to Bitcoin ecosystem with RGB integration

Key Takeaways

Tether will launch its USDT stablecoin on the Bitcoin network using the RGB protocol.

This integration enables private, scalable stablecoin transactions directly on Bitcoin wallets.

Tether is planning to launch its USDT stablecoin on RGB Protocol, an open-source smart contract system for Bitcoin and Lightning that enables private, scalable, and flexible asset issuance and smart contracts, the company announced Thursday.

The move follows RGB’s launch on the Bitcoin mainnet in July, which introduced support for tokenized assets such as stablecoins, NFTs, and custom tokens. The protocol includes tools for creating, sending, and managing digital assets while leveraging the Lightning Network for scalability and cost efficiency.

RGB uses client-side validation to preserve privacy and reduce blockchain congestion, with Tether’s USDT set to become the first major implementation enabling scalable, private transactions directly on Bitcoin.

The integration will allow users to hold and transfer USDT alongside Bitcoin in the same wallet, with features including private transactions, offline transfers, and scalable asset issuance.

The integration aims to combine Bitcoin’s security features with Tether’s stability, making stablecoins native to the Bitcoin ecosystem. RGB’s protocol is designed to expand Bitcoin’s functionality beyond its traditional role as a store of value.