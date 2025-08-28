Tether to Issue USD₮ on Bitcoin Via RGB Protocol

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.52-0.74%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.2797+0.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1266+2.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019004+3.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.012115-5.82%
Octavia
VIA$0.0156-4.29%

In a landmark development for the Bitcoin ecosystem, Tether, the issuer of the largest stablecoin USD₮, has announced a plan to bring its stablecoin to the Bitcoin network.


This will be achieved using the RGB protocol, a next-generation technology that enables the issuance and transfer of digital assets on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network. 


The foundation of a freer financial future


This move is a game-changer for several reasons. First, it addresses the long-standing need for a native stablecoin on Bitcoin. By leveraging RGB, USD₮ will gain a “new pathway” that is lightweight, private, and scalable. Unlike other stablecoins that exist on Bitcoin via sidechains or less-integrated methods, USD₮ on RGB will function as a “truly native” asset. This means users can hold and transact USD₮ alongside their Bitcoin in the same wallet, and even use the Lightning Network for near-instant settlement.


Second, this initiative reinforces Bitcoin’s evolving role beyond just a store of value. The RGB protocol, with its focus on client-side validation and off-chain data, allows for the creation of stablecoins and other programmable assets that inherit Bitcoin’s robust security model without causing network bloat.


Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, emphasized that this move reinforces their belief in Bitcoin as “the foundation of a freer financial future.”  


He commented in the
official announcement:


“With RGB, USD₮ gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.”


Finally, this adoption by a major issuer like Tether is a strong signal to the entire industry. It is expected to catalyze broader wallet support, merchant adoption, and the development of new infrastructure to integrate USD₮ and other assets across Bitcoin’s native rails.  

Source: https://coinidol.com/tether-issue-usdt-on-bitcoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$12.915+0.63%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2441+0.37%
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
MAY
MAY$0.04512-0.19%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Partager
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.0707-1.36%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004566-0.43%
Partager
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots