Tether to Issue USDT Directly on Bitcoin Using RGB Protocol

Tether, issuer of the roughly $167 billion USDT stablecoin, said on 28 August it will introduce USD₮ on RGB, a protocol that allows digital assets to be issued and transferred directly on Bitcoin. The rollout will let users send and receive the dollar-pegged token natively through Bitcoin wallets without relying on bridges to other blockchains.

RGB reached mainnet earlier this year with version 0.11.1 and is designed to enable private, scalable and lightweight asset transactions that do not burden Bitcoin’s base layer. Tether said the integration will support offline transfers and allow holders to manage both bitcoin and USD₮ within the same wallet, potentially broadening adoption of the cryptocurrency network.

The move comes as USDT’s share of the stablecoin market has slipped 1.8 percentage points since 1 August, according to data cited by CryptoRank. Tether, which already supports Ethereum, Tron and Solana, is seeking to reinforce its leadership as competition intensifies. “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable,” Chief Executive Officer Paolo Ardoino said in a statement.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.