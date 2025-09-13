Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/13 21:59
  • Tether plans to launch USAT stablecoin in the U.S. by year-end, led by former White House official Bo Hines.
  • The move follows new U.S. stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, with Anchorage Digital Bank set to issue the token.

Tether, the company behind the world’s biggest stablecoin, is preparing to launch a new token in the United States. The coin, named USAT, is set to debut by the end of the year and will be available to American residents, according to company CEO Paolo Ardoino.

Tether New Stablecoin Backed by U.S. Rules

Ardoino spoke in New York on Friday, saying the move is part of Tether’s plan to grow in the American market. The new project will be led by Bo Hines, a former White House official, who has been appointed as chief executive of the new US venture. USAT will be issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, which holds a federal trust charter. Cantor Fitzgerald will act as custodian and preferred dealer.

Notably, the launch follows the passage of the GENIUS Act in July. The law created a clear framework for stablecoins in the United States. It requires tokens to be backed by liquid assets such as cash or short-term Treasury bills, and it makes it mandatory for issuers to publish monthly reports on reserves. Ardoino said Tether will follow the law closely, both with its existing token USDT and with USAT.

Hines told reporters that the company sees the next one to two years as a period of strong expansion. He said Tether faced tough competition but added that the company offers the strongest product in the market. The new venture will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This announcement comes after a series of moves by Tether in 2025. Earlier this year, CNF reported that Tether partnered with Adecoagro in Brazil to mine Bitcoin using surplus renewable energy from biomass and bioenergy. 

Additionally, as mentioned in our previous article, Tether also announced it will invest an additional $100 million in Canadian gold royalty company Elemental Altus Royalties. 

Competition and Past Scrutiny

Meanwhile, the timing of Tether’s new token comes shortly after rival stablecoin firm Circle raised more than one billion dollars in a public offering. As discussed earlier, that deal gave Circle a bigger profile in the U.S. market. 

By launching USAT, Tether is making sure it does not fall behind while American rules on digital assets take shape. Also, Tether’s main coin, USDT, is already the largest stablecoin in the world with a market value of more than $169 billion. 

The company also plays a major role in U.S. debt markets. Last year, it bought more than $33 billion of Treasury bills. This makes it one of the largest foreign buyers. Analysts believe stablecoin issuers could soon become even bigger holders of U.S. debt.

Still, Tether has faced negative operational questions in the past. In 2021, it reached a settlement with New York authorities over how it reported reserves. U.S. media have also reported on possible probes into compliance issues, though Ardoino said he has not seen evidence of any new investigation.

With USAT, Tether is signaling its intent to build a long-term presence in the United States while competing directly with its largest rival.

]]>
