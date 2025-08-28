Tether to Launch USDT on RGB, Expanding Support for Native Bitcoin Stablecoin

PANews reported on August 28th that stablecoin issuer Tether announced plans to launch USDT on RGB, a next-generation protocol for issuing digital assets on Bitcoin, according to its official blog. Tether stated, "RGB mainnet version 0.11.1 recently launched. By introducing USDT to RGB, Tether is helping to open up new frontiers for Bitcoin currency. Users will be able to hold and transfer USDT and Bitcoin simultaneously in the same wallet, enjoying the advantages of privacy and sovereign transactions, and even send and receive value offline. Combining the security of Bitcoin with the stability of Tether marks a significant step towards the true integration of stablecoins into the Bitcoin ecosystem."
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.