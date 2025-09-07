Tether To Merge AI Chat App With Crypto Transfers

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 20:27
RealLink
REAL$0.06086+0.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+1.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016894-1.88%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08013-2.18%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03595+0.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1243+3.41%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2673+15.81%
RWAX
APP$0.002492-2.23%

Tether is preparing to merge its artificial intelligence platform, QVAC AI, with its peer-to-peer messaging app Keet, aiming to deliver fully private, device-based operations.

The move, announced by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino on September 6, underscores the company’s push to extend its reach beyond stablecoins and into privacy-focused communications.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Tether’s Keet App Combines Crypto Payments And Private AI

According to Ardoino, QVAC AI will give Keet capabilities such as instant language translation and audio transcription. It will also support conversation summarization and chatbot functions.

The messenger will also process digital asset transactions, including Bitcoin, USDT, XAUT, and Lightning payments.

In addition, the company aims to remove reliance on cloud infrastructure and strengthen user control over personal data by keeping all functions on-device.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Ardoino described the project as the first attempt to deliver “all conversational AI features, 100% local on device and private.”

This comment highlights Tether’s focus on privacy at a time when most messaging services store and analyze user data on external servers.

Holepunch powers Keet as a platform that enables “unclouded” applications, connecting users directly without centralized intermediaries. QVAC AI, meanwhile, is structured to run natively on everyday devices such as smartphones and wearables.

When combined, the two tools are expected to produce a communication service that merges AI utilities with secure payments. The setup ensures that data remains in the hands of users.

The Keet integration follows Tether’s broader strategy of applying QVAC AI across different products.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Earlier this year, the company confirmed plans to embed the technology into its Bitcoin Mining OS. The upgrade is intended to help operators track real-time performance and optimize output.

These moves build on a series of expansions that have taken Tether into fields such as artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining, digital education, and even gold markets.

Through these initiatives, Tether is positioning itself as a diversified technology firm rather than solely a stablecoin issuer.

Tether’s USDT Stablecoin’s Market Cap. Source: DeFiLlama

Notably, Tether’s flagship USDT stablecoin is the largest in the industry with a market capitalization of nearly $170 billion.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/tethers-keet-chat-app-merges-ai-and-crypto-payment/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06084+0.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.184--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01276+1.91%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:12
Partager
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.24+0.87%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001602-1.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01276+1.91%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Partager
XRP Price Prediction Today

XRP Price Prediction Today

The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 …
Moonveil
MORE$0.10022+0.66%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0962+5.82%
XRP
XRP$2.8427+1.12%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/07 19:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

XRP Price Prediction Today

Sui Overtakes Base in DEX Aggregator Trading Volume

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share