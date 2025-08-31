Tether Updates Transition Strategy for Legacy Blockchains

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 23:59
Ted Hisokawa
Aug 31, 2025 12:32

Tether announces revised plans for five legacy blockchains, ending direct issuance but allowing token transfers, reflecting strategic focus on ecosystems with strong developer activity.





Tether, a leading entity in the digital asset sector, has announced significant changes to its transition strategy for several legacy blockchains. These blockchains include Omni Layer, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand. According to Tether, this update follows an initial announcement made in July 2024 regarding plans to end support by ceasing redemptions and freezing USD₮ tokens on these platforms starting September 1, 2025.

Community Feedback Influences Strategy

Initially, Tether intended to freeze the smart contracts on these networks. However, following feedback from the respective blockchain communities, the company has decided not to proceed with freezing these contracts. While the tokens can still be transferred between wallets, Tether will stop direct issuance and redemption on these blockchains. This adjustment means these tokens will not be officially supported like other Tether tokens.

Strategic Realignment

This decision is part of Tether’s broader strategy to concentrate its efforts on ecosystems that exhibit strong developer activity, scalability, and user demand. By reallocating resources, Tether aims to enhance its support for blockchains that promise robust growth and technological advancements.

Commitment to Transparency

Tether has expressed its commitment to ensuring a smooth transition process and will maintain open communication with the community to provide transparency and clarity. The company emphasizes its dedication to aligning its operations with the evolving demands of the digital asset landscape.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/tether-updates-transition-strategy-legacy-blockchains

