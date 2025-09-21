The post Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-uruguayan-mining-operations-5-million-debt/The post Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-uruguayan-mining-operations-5-million-debt/

Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:02























































Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-uruguayan-mining-operations-5-million-debt/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

While SHIB and PEPE continue to dominate headlines, many early holders are now hunting for the next breakout. Layer Brett […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001297+%0,77
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000573-%4,02
Solayer
LAYER$0,5274+%0,07
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 06:13
Partager
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0,0000004438+%0,74
Partager
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Partager
A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

PANews reported on September 21st that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who staked 13.3 million APX tokens two years ago sold 9.07 million APX tokens over the past four days for $2.27 million, at an average price of $0.25. When the whale staked two years ago, the APX price was just $0.033, and the APX tokens were worth only $440,000. Over the past two years, their staking returns have exceeded their initial investment of $440,000. However, at an average price of $0.25, at the current price of $1.60, they sold before the initial takeoff, missing out on $12.7 million in profits. Currently, 5.35 million APX tokens remain unsold, valued at $8.82 million.
1
1$0,009379-%15,59
Partager
PANews2025/09/21 09:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) $1 Price Goal Sparks Excitement, But This DOGE Alternative Could Skyrocket 12044%

Analyst: Regardless of the macroeconomic situation in the coming years and decades, Bitcoin's price and popularity are expected to grow