Tether Vows to Comply With GENIUS Act for Both USDT and USAT

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer by market share, has announced that it will align with the US stablecoin regulation known as the GENIUS Act.

The new regulatory framework will apply to both of Tether’s stablecoin offerings: the widely used USDT and its newer, US.-asset-backed counterpart, USAT.

USDT to Comply with GENIUS Act

Bo Hines, Tether’s US Operations Lead, confirmed the move during a press conference held Tuesday at the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2025) in Seoul.

Sponsored

Sponsored

BeInCrypto was present at the event, where Hines suggested that compliance with the GENIUS Act positions Tether to work more closely with US financial institutions and regulators going forward.

Tether recently launched a new stablecoin brand, USAT, separate from its well-known USDT. The company stated that it launched USAT in response to the US government’s enactment of the GENIUS Act. This is a comprehensive stablecoin regulation.

Following the launch, Tether appointed Hines, a former Executive Director of the White House’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, to lead its US operations.

This has led to speculation that USAT is intended for US use, while USDT will remain for the rest of the world. USDT has previously faced regulatory challenges in various countries. For instance, it was effectively expelled from Europe after the MiCA law took effect.

Bo Hines Speaking at the KBW2025 Event. Source: Factblock

However, Tether rejects this speculation. Hines predicted that USDT will also comply with the GENIUS Act, citing the law’s reciprocity clause. He stated, “We expect the US to apply reciprocity to Tether International.”

Article 18 of the GENIUS Act includes a reciprocity clause, which allows stablecoin issuers from countries with regulatory frameworks similar to the US to distribute stablecoins within the United States.

Hines also urged other countries, including South Korea, to adopt the US regulatory model. “I want to advise other regulatory frameworks, including Korea, to follow what the US has laid out,” he said. “We are very proud of what we have built… this is a clear and strong framework that we are continuing to innovate with through various technological endeavors,” Hines added.