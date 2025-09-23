The post Tether Vows to Comply With GENIUS Act for Both USDT and USAT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer by market share, has announced that it will align with the US stablecoin regulation known as the GENIUS Act. The new regulatory framework will apply to both of Tether’s stablecoin offerings: the widely used USDT and its newer, US.-asset-backed counterpart, USAT. USDT to Comply with GENIUS Act Bo Hines, Tether’s US Operations Lead, confirmed the move during a press conference held Tuesday at the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2025) in Seoul. Sponsored Sponsored “I believe that both USDT and USAT will meet the same compliance standards outlined in the GENIUS Act,” Hines said at the conference. BeInCrypto was present at the event, where Hines suggested that compliance with the GENIUS Act positions Tether to work more closely with US financial institutions and regulators going forward. Tether recently launched a new stablecoin brand, USAT, separate from its well-known USDT. The company stated that it launched USAT in response to the US government’s enactment of the GENIUS Act. This is a comprehensive stablecoin regulation. Following the launch, Tether appointed Hines, a former Executive Director of the White House’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, to lead its US operations. This has led to speculation that USAT is intended for US use, while USDT will remain for the rest of the world. USDT has previously faced regulatory challenges in various countries. For instance, it was effectively expelled from Europe after the MiCA law took effect. Bo Hines Speaking at the KBW2025 Event. Source: Factblock However, Tether rejects this speculation. Hines predicted that USDT will also comply with the GENIUS Act, citing the law’s reciprocity clause. He stated, “We expect the US to apply reciprocity to Tether International.” Article 18 of the GENIUS Act includes a reciprocity clause, which allows stablecoin issuers from countries with regulatory frameworks similar to the US… The post Tether Vows to Comply With GENIUS Act for Both USDT and USAT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer by market share, has announced that it will align with the US stablecoin regulation known as the GENIUS Act. The new regulatory framework will apply to both of Tether’s stablecoin offerings: the widely used USDT and its newer, US.-asset-backed counterpart, USAT. USDT to Comply with GENIUS Act Bo Hines, Tether’s US Operations Lead, confirmed the move during a press conference held Tuesday at the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2025) in Seoul. Sponsored Sponsored “I believe that both USDT and USAT will meet the same compliance standards outlined in the GENIUS Act,” Hines said at the conference. BeInCrypto was present at the event, where Hines suggested that compliance with the GENIUS Act positions Tether to work more closely with US financial institutions and regulators going forward. Tether recently launched a new stablecoin brand, USAT, separate from its well-known USDT. The company stated that it launched USAT in response to the US government’s enactment of the GENIUS Act. This is a comprehensive stablecoin regulation. Following the launch, Tether appointed Hines, a former Executive Director of the White House’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, to lead its US operations. This has led to speculation that USAT is intended for US use, while USDT will remain for the rest of the world. USDT has previously faced regulatory challenges in various countries. For instance, it was effectively expelled from Europe after the MiCA law took effect. Bo Hines Speaking at the KBW2025 Event. Source: Factblock However, Tether rejects this speculation. Hines predicted that USDT will also comply with the GENIUS Act, citing the law’s reciprocity clause. He stated, “We expect the US to apply reciprocity to Tether International.” Article 18 of the GENIUS Act includes a reciprocity clause, which allows stablecoin issuers from countries with regulatory frameworks similar to the US…

Tether Vows to Comply With GENIUS Act for Both USDT and USAT

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 22:38
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003325-6.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549-0.33%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175+1.20%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00604+2.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016151-5.55%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03374+0.17%

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer by market share, has announced that it will align with the US stablecoin regulation known as the GENIUS Act.

The new regulatory framework will apply to both of Tether’s stablecoin offerings: the widely used USDT and its newer, US.-asset-backed counterpart, USAT.

USDT to Comply with GENIUS Act

Bo Hines, Tether’s US Operations Lead, confirmed the move during a press conference held Tuesday at the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2025) in Seoul.

Sponsored

Sponsored

BeInCrypto was present at the event, where Hines suggested that compliance with the GENIUS Act positions Tether to work more closely with US financial institutions and regulators going forward.

Tether recently launched a new stablecoin brand, USAT, separate from its well-known USDT. The company stated that it launched USAT in response to the US government’s enactment of the GENIUS Act. This is a comprehensive stablecoin regulation.

Following the launch, Tether appointed Hines, a former Executive Director of the White House’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, to lead its US operations.

This has led to speculation that USAT is intended for US use, while USDT will remain for the rest of the world. USDT has previously faced regulatory challenges in various countries. For instance, it was effectively expelled from Europe after the MiCA law took effect.

Bo Hines Speaking at the KBW2025 Event. Source: Factblock

However, Tether rejects this speculation. Hines predicted that USDT will also comply with the GENIUS Act, citing the law’s reciprocity clause. He stated, “We expect the US to apply reciprocity to Tether International.”

Article 18 of the GENIUS Act includes a reciprocity clause, which allows stablecoin issuers from countries with regulatory frameworks similar to the US to distribute stablecoins within the United States.

Hines also urged other countries, including South Korea, to adopt the US regulatory model. “I want to advise other regulatory frameworks, including Korea, to follow what the US has laid out,” he said. “We are very proud of what we have built… this is a clear and strong framework that we are continuing to innovate with through various technological endeavors,” Hines added.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/tether-vows-compliance-with-us-genius-act/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01565+2.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+0.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-4.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.455-0.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13556+11.39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!