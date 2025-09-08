Tether’s New Project Promises Fully Private AI on Your Device

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 01:13
Threshold
T$0.01589+1.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06093+2.24%
Movement
MOVE$0.1169-0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016746-1.38%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08059+0.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1268+6.28%
Fintech

Tether, the company behind USDT, is quietly reshaping itself into a diversified tech player.

After pushing into Bitcoin mining and digital education, it is now fusing artificial intelligence with secure messaging — a move that signals ambitions far beyond finance.

A New Kind of Messenger

The experiment centers on Keet, a peer-to-peer communication app that bypasses cloud servers. Soon, Keet will be powered by QVAC AI, a platform built to run directly on phones and laptops rather than in data centers. The upgrade is expected to add features like real-time translation, meeting summaries, and voice transcription, while keeping data locked to users’ devices.

But Keet isn’t just another messaging app. Integrated payment rails will allow transfers in Bitcoin, USDT, Tether Gold (XAUT), and Lightning, turning chats into an all-in-one hub for conversation and settlement.

Privacy as a Selling Point

Most messaging services offer AI by streaming user data through remote servers. Tether’s pitch is the opposite: all functions stay local. CEO Paolo Ardoino described it as the first attempt to deliver “fully private, on-device AI assistants” inside a consumer messenger. The approach could appeal to users worried about surveillance, as governments and corporations expand control over online data.

This integration is part of a larger roadmap. Earlier this year, Tether revealed plans to bring QVAC AI into its Bitcoin mining operating system, giving miners live performance analytics. Together, these initiatives highlight how the company is positioning AI as a cornerstone of its growth strategy.

A Shifting Identity

With a stablecoin market share worth almost $170 billion, Tether remains the heavyweight of crypto payments. But its forays into AI, mining, and even gold-backed tokens show a company eager to diversify — and to ensure its influence stretches well beyond USDT.

The Keet-QVAC project, blending privacy tech with money transfers, may end up being remembered less as a product launch and more as the moment Tether’s reinvention truly began.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/tethers-new-project-promises-fully-private-ai-on-your-device/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognizable meme coins, but their price action has been slow in 2025, leaving many investors questioning their growth potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with a live iGaming ecosystem, $11.5 million raised in presale, and a deflationary revenue model that rewards holders weekly. With analysts [...] The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000527+1.93%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01799-1.80%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002592+3.14%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/08 02:00
Partager
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

The global non-fungible token market has slightly fallen in trading sales volume and floor price value this first week of September. In the past seven [...]
NEAR
NEAR$2.457+3.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257+1.69%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/09/07 17:40
Partager
Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 01:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Analist wijst op sterke Solana koers: Kan SOL binnenkort naar $235 stijgen?