Tether’s stablecoin dominance falls below 60%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 00:14
Moonveil
MORE$0.09999-2.57%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01833-2.94%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002952-0.37%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03904-5.81%

Tether’s share of the stablecoin market has dropped below 60% for the first time in more than two years, signaling a shift in an industry that continues to expand at unprecedented rates.

Data from DeFiLlama shows the issuer’s market dominance fell to 59.55%, its lowest level since March 2023, even as the broader stablecoin sector reached a fresh all-time high above $283 billion.

Stablecoins Market Dominance (Source: DeFiLlama)

Back in March 2023, a temporary depeg of Circle’s USDC pushed users toward Tether’s USDT, allowing it to consolidate its lead. By November 2024, Tether commanded nearly 70% of the sector, cementing its role as the industry’s dominant asset.

However, that position began to erode in 2025 as new players gained ground.

Traditional financial firms, including Bank of America, have entered the fray, while blockchain-native challengers such as Ripple’s RLUSD are capturing significant market share.

Moreover, regulatory momentum, particularly the passage of the GENIUS Act, has reinforced the competitive environment.

Analysts say these rules could accelerate institutional adoption and expand the market well beyond its current size. Coinbase has projected that the total value of stablecoins could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028 under these conditions.

Despite losing ground, Tether remains the sector’s largest issuer by a wide margin. As of press time, USDT maintains a market capitalization of $168 billion, which is twice that of Circle’s USDC, its closest rival.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/tethers-market-share-dips-below-60-for-first-time-since-2023/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

TLDR dYdX plans Telegram-based trading starting in September to boost user engagement. The platform plans software upgrades including partner fee shares and faster trading options. dYdX’s earnings have slid 84% in Q2 2025, signaling challenges despite ambitious updates. The addition of Telegram trading could help dYdX strengthen its competitive position in DeFi. Decentralized exchange dYdX [...] The post DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update appeared first on CoinCentral.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001576-5.96%
dYdX
DYDX$0.604-3.83%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:36
Partager
Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

TLDR IREN posted $187.3 million in revenue, marking a 226% YoY growth. IREN’s pivot into AI saw a 132% increase in GPU capacity for machine learning. The company surpassed MARA with 728 BTC mined in July, generating $1B annually. IREN’s stock surged 312% in the last four months, reaching a $5.4 billion market cap. Bitcoin [...] The post Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,547.58-3.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.07082-0.35%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2692-4.50%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 01:12
Partager
Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity company Kaspersky issued a warning that a new malware, SparkKitty, has been discovered. It steals photos from infected devices in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.071-2.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02594-2.91%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 14:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DeFi Platform dYdX To Launch Telegram Trading in Strategic Update

Bitcoin Miner IREN Posts Record $187M Revenue, Expands AI Strategy

Warning: New malware SparkKitty steals screenshots of crypto wallet mnemonics

New ETH Token Below $0.004 to Outrank Shiba Inu (SHIB) Within 100 Days

Ripple CEO Eyes $25 Trillion Crypto Market by 2030: XRP’s Role