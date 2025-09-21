Tether’s expansion into Bitcoin mining in Uruguay has run into a major setback after the state-owned electricity provider UTE suspended service to the stablecoin operator’s two mining facilities over unpaid bills of roughly $5 million. The disruption, confirmed on July 25, 2025, comes only two years after Tether unveiled the Bitcoin mining project in the […]Tether’s expansion into Bitcoin mining in Uruguay has run into a major setback after the state-owned electricity provider UTE suspended service to the stablecoin operator’s two mining facilities over unpaid bills of roughly $5 million. The disruption, confirmed on July 25, 2025, comes only two years after Tether unveiled the Bitcoin mining project in the […]

Tether’s Uruguay Mining Operations Stall Due To $5-M Energy Debt — Details

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/21 10:00
MemeCore
M$2.55124+10.84%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012845+1.62%
Major
MAJOR$0.15809-1.08%

Tether’s expansion into Bitcoin mining in Uruguay has run into a major setback after the state-owned electricity provider UTE suspended service to the stablecoin operator’s two mining facilities over unpaid bills of roughly $5 million. The disruption, confirmed on July 25, 2025, comes only two years after Tether unveiled the Bitcoin mining project in the South American nation, citing a rich supply of renewable energy sources.

Tether’s Operational Fallout With Rising Energy Bill

According to local media Busqueda, the payment defaults by Tether began in May 2025. By June, UTE’s president, Andrea Cabrera, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microfin, the local operator tied to the mining project, in an effort to negotiate a settlement. However, after arrears continued to mount, UTE invoked standard procedures, using security deposits before suspending power supply at the mining sites in Flores and Florida on July 25.

The power cut produces immediate operational consequences, compromising the facilities’ computing nodes and reducing hash rate output, while slowing down general expansion goals. Meanwhile, restarting the sites will also incur additional costs, from renegotiating contracts to restoring technical capacity. And even such processes often require weeks, depending on the guarantees offered and compliance with regulatory protocols. Tether entered Uruguay in 2023 with plans to leverage the country’s renewable energy profile through its “Tether Energy” initiative. Uruguay generates approximately 95% of its electricity from non-fossil sources, making it one of the most attractive jurisdictions globally for “low-carbon” industrial activity. The project was positioned as a step toward diversifying Tether’s business model beyond stablecoin issuance, with ambitions to eventually secure 1% of Bitcoin’s global hash rate. Back in 2023, the company’s CTO, Paolo Ardoino, said about the project: 

Following the recent revelations by the Uruguayan media, neither Tether nor Microfin has yet to reveal their official position.

USDT Reaches New Market Cap High At $171.5 Billion

In other news, Tether’s stablecoin USDT has attained a new market cap value of $171.5 billion, strengthening its dominant market position. Presently, USDT now accounts for 58.9% of the stablecoins market while remaining the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world.

Tether
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

While SHIB and PEPE continue to dominate headlines, many early holders are now hunting for the next breakout. Layer Brett […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001297+0.77%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000573-4.02%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5274+0.07%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 06:13
Partager
​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
NFT$0.0000004438+0.74%
Partager
PANews2022/09/23 10:38
Partager
A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

PANews reported on September 21st that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who staked 13.3 million APX tokens two years ago sold 9.07 million APX tokens over the past four days for $2.27 million, at an average price of $0.25. When the whale staked two years ago, the APX price was just $0.033, and the APX tokens were worth only $440,000. Over the past two years, their staking returns have exceeded their initial investment of $440,000. However, at an average price of $0.25, at the current price of $1.60, they sold before the initial takeoff, missing out on $12.7 million in profits. Currently, 5.35 million APX tokens remain unsold, valued at $8.82 million.
1
1$0.009379-15.59%
Partager
PANews2025/09/21 09:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) $1 Price Goal Sparks Excitement, But This DOGE Alternative Could Skyrocket 12044%

Analyst: Regardless of the macroeconomic situation in the coming years and decades, Bitcoin's price and popularity are expected to grow