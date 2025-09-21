The post Tether’s USDT Surpasses Record Market Cap of $172 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether’s USDT surpasses $172 billion market cap, noted by CEO Paolo Ardoino. Implications for stablecoin dominance in digital currency. Strategic investments in BTC and gold back Tether’s financial stability. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced on X that USDT’s market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, marking a new record amid increasing demand for stablecoins. This achievement underscores USDT’s dominant position in the stablecoin sector, influencing broader cryptocurrency market dynamics and reflecting investor confidence in stable assets. Tether USDt Achieves $172 Billion Market Cap Milestone Tether’s USDt has reached a market cap of $172 billion, as confirmed by CEO Paolo Ardoino on the X platform. This historic figure underscores the leading stablecoin’s solid standing within the digital currency arena. Ardoino not only shared these figures but reiterated Tether’s financial strategies, such as investing profits into safe assets like Bitcoin and gold. This notable increase in Tether’s market capitalization reflects a robust demand for stablecoins, driven by various market participants looking for stability amidst global economic fluctuations. The impressive market cap figure coincides with Tether’s consistent strategy to bolster its reserves with diverse assets. Reactions from key figures within the industry have been largely supportive. Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, highlighted Tether’s increased Bitcoin holdings, reinforcing the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Public discussions have centered around Tether’s substantial influence and the broader implications for the stablecoin sector. In 2025, Tether contributed to Bitcoin’s rise by increasing its holdings significantly, reflecting its ongoing confidence in cryptocurrency’s role in its treasury strategy. Industry Reacts to Tether’s Strategic Financial Moves Did you know? Tether’s strategic investments have been pivotal in maintaining its dominance in the stablecoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether (USDT) holds a market cap of $172.02 billion, maintaining a 4.26% dominance. With a 24-hour trading volume of $85.05 billion, USDT exhibits stability, with… The post Tether’s USDT Surpasses Record Market Cap of $172 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether’s USDT surpasses $172 billion market cap, noted by CEO Paolo Ardoino. Implications for stablecoin dominance in digital currency. Strategic investments in BTC and gold back Tether’s financial stability. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced on X that USDT’s market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, marking a new record amid increasing demand for stablecoins. This achievement underscores USDT’s dominant position in the stablecoin sector, influencing broader cryptocurrency market dynamics and reflecting investor confidence in stable assets. Tether USDt Achieves $172 Billion Market Cap Milestone Tether’s USDt has reached a market cap of $172 billion, as confirmed by CEO Paolo Ardoino on the X platform. This historic figure underscores the leading stablecoin’s solid standing within the digital currency arena. Ardoino not only shared these figures but reiterated Tether’s financial strategies, such as investing profits into safe assets like Bitcoin and gold. This notable increase in Tether’s market capitalization reflects a robust demand for stablecoins, driven by various market participants looking for stability amidst global economic fluctuations. The impressive market cap figure coincides with Tether’s consistent strategy to bolster its reserves with diverse assets. Reactions from key figures within the industry have been largely supportive. Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, highlighted Tether’s increased Bitcoin holdings, reinforcing the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Public discussions have centered around Tether’s substantial influence and the broader implications for the stablecoin sector. In 2025, Tether contributed to Bitcoin’s rise by increasing its holdings significantly, reflecting its ongoing confidence in cryptocurrency’s role in its treasury strategy. Industry Reacts to Tether’s Strategic Financial Moves Did you know? Tether’s strategic investments have been pivotal in maintaining its dominance in the stablecoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether (USDT) holds a market cap of $172.02 billion, maintaining a 4.26% dominance. With a 24-hour trading volume of $85.05 billion, USDT exhibits stability, with…

Tether’s USDT Surpasses Record Market Cap of $172 Billion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 22:42
Bitcoin
BTC$115,474.04-0.41%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010963+10.31%
Capverse
CAP$0.14936-1.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017417-2.74%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4197-1.13%
Key Points:
  • Tether’s USDT surpasses $172 billion market cap, noted by CEO Paolo Ardoino.
  • Implications for stablecoin dominance in digital currency.
  • Strategic investments in BTC and gold back Tether’s financial stability.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced on X that USDT’s market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, marking a new record amid increasing demand for stablecoins.

This achievement underscores USDT’s dominant position in the stablecoin sector, influencing broader cryptocurrency market dynamics and reflecting investor confidence in stable assets.

Tether USDt Achieves $172 Billion Market Cap Milestone

Tether’s USDt has reached a market cap of $172 billion, as confirmed by CEO Paolo Ardoino on the X platform. This historic figure underscores the leading stablecoin’s solid standing within the digital currency arena. Ardoino not only shared these figures but reiterated Tether’s financial strategies, such as investing profits into safe assets like Bitcoin and gold.

This notable increase in Tether’s market capitalization reflects a robust demand for stablecoins, driven by various market participants looking for stability amidst global economic fluctuations. The impressive market cap figure coincides with Tether’s consistent strategy to bolster its reserves with diverse assets.

Reactions from key figures within the industry have been largely supportive. Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, highlighted Tether’s increased Bitcoin holdings, reinforcing the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Public discussions have centered around Tether’s substantial influence and the broader implications for the stablecoin sector.

In 2025, Tether contributed to Bitcoin’s rise by increasing its holdings significantly, reflecting its ongoing confidence in cryptocurrency’s role in its treasury strategy.

Industry Reacts to Tether’s Strategic Financial Moves

Did you know? Tether’s strategic investments have been pivotal in maintaining its dominance in the stablecoin market.

According to CoinMarketCap, Tether (USDT) holds a market cap of $172.02 billion, maintaining a 4.26% dominance. With a 24-hour trading volume of $85.05 billion, USDT exhibits stability, with minimal percentage changes over recent months. Prices remain steady at $1.00, supported by a strong circulating supply.



Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes potential shifts in financial markets given Tether’s strategic choices. The combination of increased stablecoin demand and careful asset allocation may prompt more regulatory scrutiny, influencing how stablecoins are managed and maintained within the financial ecosystem.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/usdt-market-cap-record-rise/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

TLDR Bitcoin whales added $7.3B in September, controlling 18% of total BTC supply. Solana received a $1.1B investment from Pantera Capital this month. Ethereum’s stable ETH/BTC ratio indicates balanced capital flows. Smaller tokens are gaining traction as capital shifts from Bitcoin and ETH Bitcoin whales have been making major moves in September, with wallet addresses [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.011199+77.59%
Solana
SOL$238.07-1.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,487.31-0.47%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/21 22:23
Partager
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale’s newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum. Cardano & The Grayscale ETF Breakthrough Cardano (ADA) was […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1306+1.16%
Cardano
ADA$0.8856-1.93%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
Partager
Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

The post Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency landscape is no stranger to spectacular breakout stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once dismissed as a novelty, grew into a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem that rivaled established projects. Now, attention is turning to AlphaPepe (ALPE), a meme coin presale that has begun to attract investors with a mix of hype and tangible delivery. Learning From Shiba …
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001287-1.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.12-6.34%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010962+10.30%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

Disney (DIS) Stock Takes Hit as Kimmel Controversy Rocks ABC Network

Crypto can’t afford to wait for perfect regulation