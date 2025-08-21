Texas Blocked From Requiring Ten Commandments In Classrooms—For Now

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 05:03
U
U$0.01863-10.51%
SIX
SIX$0.02171+0.97%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1854+7.84%
GET
GET$0.010197-9.21%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-1.25%

Topline

A Texas law requiring the state’s public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments could violate First Amendment rights, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, temporarily blocking Texas schools from posting the religious directives in class.

A six-foot high tablet of the Ten Commandments located on the grounds of the Texas Capitol Building in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Key Facts

U.S. District Court Judge Fred Biery wrote in a ruling Wednesday the Texas law is “likely to pressure the child-Plaintiffs into religious observance, meditation on, veneration, and adoption of the State’s favored religious scripture, and into suppressing expression of their own religious or nonreligious backgrounds.”

Biery also said the Ten Commandments law crosses the line from exposure to coercion, adding children can be “cruel” to classmates who do not subscribe to the Ten Commandments and are perceived to be “the other.”

The plaintiffs, made up of public school parents and their children, argued the Ten Commandments law violated the Establishment Clause, which prohibits the government from establishing or sponsoring a religion.

The law was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in June and was slated to go into effect Sept. 1.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

What To Watch For

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed to appeal Biery’s ruling, saying in a statement the Ten Commandments “are a cornerstone of our moral and legal heritage, and their presence in classrooms serves as a reminder of the values that guide responsible citizenship.”

What Other States Might Require Ten Commandments In Public Schools?

Last year, Louisiana became the first state to pass a law requiring the Ten Commandments to be posted in public school classrooms. The law was set to go into effect this year but has been embattled in court since its approval. In June, three federal appellate judges said the law was unconstitutional. Louisiana is planning to make an appeal in the case, which could make its way to the Supreme Court. Florida lawmakers have also tried to institute a similar Ten Commandments law, though it has not successfully made its way through the legislature.

Key Background

President Donald Trump said in June that Louisiana’s Ten Commandments law could be “the first major step in the revival of religion” in the U.S., suggesting in a Truth Social post he would like to see the religious text in public and private schools. While the Ten Commandments have not largely found their way into public classrooms, many states have passed or attempted to pass legislation that incorporates teachings from the Bible into curriculum. A 2023 Louisiana law mandates all public classrooms to display “In God We Trust” posters or framed documents. Oklahoma issued a mandate last year requiring state classrooms in fifth to 12th grade to incorporate the Bible into academic lessons. Texas and Florida also have laws allowing religious chaplains to serve as counselors in public schools without being licensed.

Further Reading

Trump Loves ‘Ten Commandments In Public Schools’: Says Louisiana Law Could Be ‘Major Step’ In Religion Revival (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/20/federal-judge-blocks-texas-law-requiring-ten-commandments-in-public-school-classrooms/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

Snorter Bot Token has been developed as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot with multichain plans, designed to detect meme coin breakouts like Wiki Cat’s 293% surge, which has unfolded during a six-day losing streak in the broader crypto market.
SIX
SIX$0.0218+1.39%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000008065+6.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0142+4.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:11
Partager
New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving in a different direction on crypto. Related Reading: Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks Chair Paul Atkins confirmed that the agency will launch the President’s Digital Assets Group, a step he says will open a new chapter in US regulation. White House Roadmap According to Atkins, the first objective of the new group will be to carry out recommendations from the President’s Digital Asset Markets Working Group. His remarks came during the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, where he introduced what he called “Project Crypto” and promised to move away from regulation by enforcement. I had a great conversation with @TeresaGoody at @SALTConference’s Wyoming Blockchain Symposium today about my priorities as @SECgov chairman, including Project Crypto and making IPOs great again. It’s a new day at the SEC. Thread 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/I7UIrjQFpT — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 19, 2025  Atkins stated the SEC will not rely on old methods. Instead, the commission intends to create rules that prevent abuse but remain flexible enough for technology’s rapid development. Atkins said the effort is part of US President Donald Trump’s extensive push for a more transparent policy on digital assets. Investor Protection And Innovation Atkins praised the administration for supporting a plan that he says balances investor protection with space for innovation. He added that cooperation with Congress, the White House, and other agencies will help keep US policy consistent and aligned with international standards. This is a clear contrast to the approach of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, who frequently said most tokens were securities under existing rules. Critics of Gensler’s stance argued it drove innovation overseas and created a climate of uncertainty. Atkins rejected that argument, saying very few tokens meet the definition of securities. The way tokens are packaged, marketed, and sold matters more, he explained. Flexible Rules For Developers The shift could make it easier for crypto projects to operate in the US without immediately being treated as securities. Reports show that the President’s DAWG released a roadmap in July urging regulators to introduce rules that encourage businesses while maintaining investor safeguards. Atkins said the SEC will stick closely to that roadmap. Related Reading: Analyst Says Shiba Inu’s $0.000010 Support Could Trigger Major Bounce Exemptions & Transparency He explained that the commission will provide exemptions, safe harbors, and new disclosure standards tailored for crypto companies. That would replace the “one-size-fits-all” system that has frustrated the industry for years. Activities such as ICOs, airdrops, network rewards, and building decentralized apps may be treated more flexibly under this plan. Atkins clarified that the new approach does not mean a free-for-all, but rather a structure designed to support responsible growth. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005848+10.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.93+2.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10409+3.61%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 05:00
Partager
Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

New Pepe-inspired Layer 2 blockchain Layer Brett has hit $700,000 in presale. Inspired by a meme coin character known as “Pepe’s Brother”, the blockchain is a major transition from Brett on Base into a working network focused on speed, staking, and scale.  The project boasts a total of 10 billion tokens in circulation, backed by […]
Solayer
LAYER$0.5658+2.64%
Major
MAJOR$0.15969+1.70%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001071+3.47%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 05:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Wiki Cat Climbs 293% Amid Market Slump as Meme Coin Breakout Tool Snorter Bot Token Nears $3.5 Million in ICO

New Crypto Assets Group Backed By Trump Gets Green Light

Pepe-inspired Ethereum L2 Layer Brett Hits $700,000 in Presale

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war