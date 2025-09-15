Texas Teachers Retirement Fund Gains Bitcoin Exposure via MSTR Stock

TLDR

Texas Teachers Retirement Fund invests $25M in Bitcoin through MSTR stock.

MicroStrategy stock outperforms “Mag 7” stocks with Bitcoin strategy.

Texas eases crypto investment rules as pension funds explore Bitcoin.

MSTR stock shows impressive returns, fueled by Bitcoin holdings.

The Texas Teachers Retirement Fund, valued at $200 billion, has disclosed an investment in Bitcoin worth $25 million. The pension fund gained this exposure through its investment in MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock, which has seen impressive returns, outpacing the performance of major tech stocks known as the “Mag 7.” This strategic move is a part of a broader trend of increased institutional interest in Bitcoin, especially as the U.S. government eases restrictions on crypto investments.

Pension Fund Invests in MSTR to Gain Bitcoin Exposure

The Texas Teachers Retirement Fund chose to gain Bitcoin exposure indirectly through MicroStrategy’s stock. The company, led by Michael Saylor, holds a significant Bitcoin treasury, which has contributed to MSTR’s strong performance.

The fund’s $25 million investment is part of a larger trend where institutional investors, including pension funds, are finding ways to add Bitcoin to their portfolios. This shift comes amid changes in U.S. policies that make it easier for retirement funds to invest in digital assets.

MicroStrategy has performed well, with its stock increasing due to the value of Bitcoin held on its balance sheet. The fund’s investment is seen as a response to rising interest in Bitcoin as an asset class. It also comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the state’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve law, further promoting Bitcoin adoption.

MicroStrategy’s Outperformance Over the “Mag 7” Stocks

MicroStrategy’s stock has significantly outperformed the “Mag 7” stocks—Tesla, Nvidia, Meta, Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft—according to Michael Saylor. The company’s performance has been fueled by its large Bitcoin holdings, with Saylor claiming a 100.5% return for MSTR in recent times. By comparison, Tesla’s stock rose by just 26%, while other companies in the “Mag 7” saw relatively lower returns.

MSTR’s performance is particularly notable given that it missed being added to the S&P 500 index. Despite this, its strategic focus on Bitcoin has positioned it as a high-performing asset in the eyes of investors, including large institutional players like the Texas Teachers Retirement Fund.

Policy Changes Support Bitcoin Investment

The U.S. government’s changing stance on cryptocurrencies is a key factor in this shift. In May, the U.S. Department of Labor withdrew its 2022 guidance that prevented pension funds from adding Bitcoin to 401(k) retirement plans. The move has opened the door for more retirement funds to consider Bitcoin as a viable investment option.

Additionally, President Trump signed an executive order last month that allows 401(k) plans to invest in crypto. These regulatory changes provide a more favorable environment for pension funds and other institutional investors to increase their exposure to digital assets.

The evolving regulatory landscape is contributing to a rise in Bitcoin’s legitimacy as an asset class. The move by the Texas Teachers Retirement Fund signals a growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

MSTR Stock Activity and Analyst Predictions

MicroStrategy’s stock has seen positive movement recently. On the day of reporting, MSTR stock was up by nearly 1% in premarket trading, continuing its trend of solid performance. Analysts have set high price targets for the stock, with TD Cowen reducing its target to $640 from $680, while Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer maintained a target of $705.

MSTR’s stock activity reflects continued interest in the company, driven by its Bitcoin strategy. As the company’s Bitcoin holdings continue to grow, it is expected that MSTR will remain a prominent player in the digital asset space.

MSTR Performance. Source: Michael Saylor on X

The Texas Teachers Retirement Fund’s investment in MSTR is part of a broader institutional trend toward Bitcoin, showing that pension funds are becoming more open to the potential benefits of cryptocurrency. As Bitcoin adoption increases, more investors are likely to follow su

