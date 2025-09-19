The post Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 18, 2025 23:01 Tezos launches Finn, a finalization bot by Trilitech, enhancing staking user experience by automating unstake requests. The Seoul protocol upgrade facilitates this innovation. Tezos, a prominent blockchain platform, is set to enhance its staking user experience with the introduction of Finn, an unstake finalization bot developed by Trilitech. This initiative comes alongside the Seoul protocol upgrade, scheduled for activation on September 19, 2025, according to Tezos. Seoul Protocol Upgrade The Seoul protocol upgrade introduces several new features, including native multisig accounts and aggregated attestations. A key highlight is the open unstake finalization, which simplifies the previously cumbersome two-step unstaking process. This process required users to manually finalize their unstake requests after a waiting period of up to four cycles, often leading to forgotten operations and inefficiencies. Finn’s Role in Staking Finn automates the unstake finalization process by periodically executing finalizable unstake requests on behalf of all users. This is achieved without transferring ownership of funds, ensuring that native staking on Tezos remains non-custodial. Finn operates by fetching stakers with finalizable operations, creating batches of manager operations, and submitting these batches while covering the necessary gas fees. Finn has been tested on Seoul-compatible test networks and will be operational on the Tezos mainnet starting with cycle 999, shortly after the Seoul upgrade. Clearing the Backlog With approximately 1,000 unstake operations pending finalization, Finn aims to clear this backlog, which includes operations pending since the activation of the staking mechanism in cycle 748. By automating these requests, Finn eliminates the backlog and streamlines the staking process for all users. Community and Economic Implications The introduction of Finn represents a significant improvement in the staking UX on Tezos. While the changes do not involve any transfer of funds between… The post Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 18, 2025 23:01 Tezos launches Finn, a finalization bot by Trilitech, enhancing staking user experience by automating unstake requests. The Seoul protocol upgrade facilitates this innovation. Tezos, a prominent blockchain platform, is set to enhance its staking user experience with the introduction of Finn, an unstake finalization bot developed by Trilitech. This initiative comes alongside the Seoul protocol upgrade, scheduled for activation on September 19, 2025, according to Tezos. Seoul Protocol Upgrade The Seoul protocol upgrade introduces several new features, including native multisig accounts and aggregated attestations. A key highlight is the open unstake finalization, which simplifies the previously cumbersome two-step unstaking process. This process required users to manually finalize their unstake requests after a waiting period of up to four cycles, often leading to forgotten operations and inefficiencies. Finn’s Role in Staking Finn automates the unstake finalization process by periodically executing finalizable unstake requests on behalf of all users. This is achieved without transferring ownership of funds, ensuring that native staking on Tezos remains non-custodial. Finn operates by fetching stakers with finalizable operations, creating batches of manager operations, and submitting these batches while covering the necessary gas fees. Finn has been tested on Seoul-compatible test networks and will be operational on the Tezos mainnet starting with cycle 999, shortly after the Seoul upgrade. Clearing the Backlog With approximately 1,000 unstake operations pending finalization, Finn aims to clear this backlog, which includes operations pending since the activation of the staking mechanism in cycle 748. By automating these requests, Finn eliminates the backlog and streamlines the staking process for all users. Community and Economic Implications The introduction of Finn represents a significant improvement in the staking UX on Tezos. While the changes do not involve any transfer of funds between…

Tezos Introduces Finn: An Automated Solution for Unstake Finalization

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:38

Felix Pinkston
Sep 18, 2025 23:01

Tezos launches Finn, a finalization bot by Trilitech, enhancing staking user experience by automating unstake requests. The Seoul protocol upgrade facilitates this innovation.





Tezos, a prominent blockchain platform, is set to enhance its staking user experience with the introduction of Finn, an unstake finalization bot developed by Trilitech. This initiative comes alongside the Seoul protocol upgrade, scheduled for activation on September 19, 2025, according to Tezos.

Seoul Protocol Upgrade

The Seoul protocol upgrade introduces several new features, including native multisig accounts and aggregated attestations. A key highlight is the open unstake finalization, which simplifies the previously cumbersome two-step unstaking process. This process required users to manually finalize their unstake requests after a waiting period of up to four cycles, often leading to forgotten operations and inefficiencies.

Finn’s Role in Staking

Finn automates the unstake finalization process by periodically executing finalizable unstake requests on behalf of all users. This is achieved without transferring ownership of funds, ensuring that native staking on Tezos remains non-custodial. Finn operates by fetching stakers with finalizable operations, creating batches of manager operations, and submitting these batches while covering the necessary gas fees.

Finn has been tested on Seoul-compatible test networks and will be operational on the Tezos mainnet starting with cycle 999, shortly after the Seoul upgrade.

Clearing the Backlog

With approximately 1,000 unstake operations pending finalization, Finn aims to clear this backlog, which includes operations pending since the activation of the staking mechanism in cycle 748. By automating these requests, Finn eliminates the backlog and streamlines the staking process for all users.

Community and Economic Implications

The introduction of Finn represents a significant improvement in the staking UX on Tezos. While the changes do not involve any transfer of funds between Finn and stakers, they ensure that blockchain fees are covered by the sender of the finalization operation, typically Finn itself. This development positions Finn as a community-driven infrastructure project, with no direct economic incentives for its operation.

Overall, the addition of open unstake finalization is expected to positively impact the Tezos ecosystem by simplifying user workflows and enhancing the efficiency of staking operations.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/tezos-introduces-finn-automated-unstake-finalization

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
