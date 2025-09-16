Thailand Freezes Three Million Bank Accounts In Anti-Scam Crackdown: Is Crypto The Answer?

Thailand froze 3M bank accounts overnight to fight scams, leaving many without funds — sparking debate on Bitcoin as an alternative.

Thailand has launched one of its largest financial crackdowns recently. It froze about 3 million bank accounts linked to suspected scam activity.

The move, which was meant to disrupt online fraud, has left many ordinary citizens, expatriates, and even small businesses unable to access their money.

Why Thailand froze millions of bank accounts

Authorities started the crackdown in August as online scams surged across the country. Call centres linked to foreign crime syndicates had been targeting Thai citizens with social engineering tactics.

Some of these attackers tricked victims into transferring money, and then laundered the stolen funds through “mule accounts.” These mule accounts were often opened by people who were unaware that their names were being misused.

BoT assistant governor Daranee Saeju explained to The Bangkok Post that investigators were following suspicious money trails to recover funds. Because of this, any accounts receiving transfers from mule accounts were flagged and suspended.

However, the new laundering methods used by scammers complicate investigations.

Fraudsters started purchasing goods or services from legitimate sellers, then reselling them to turn illegally obtained funds into cash. This meant that ordinary vendors and families were also affected.

Innocent citizens caught in the middle

Reports from the Bangkok Post pointed out several cases of small businesses, online sellers and even children who had their accounts frozen without warning.

In one instance, scammers transferred 100,000 baht into a child’s account and convinced them to forward the money. The account was flagged, and the family was left locked out despite no intentional wrongdoing.

Expatriates living in Thailand also complained online about being debanked. Some foreigners saw their accounts restricted for weeks, with no clear explanation. To make larger transactions, many are now required to register their biometrics in person at local branches.

Authorities set up a “war room” for complaints

In order to address growing public anger, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry opened a dedicated “war room.”

The unit now receives hundreds of calls each day from people whose funds were suspended. Officials say that reviews can be completed quickly, once accounts are confirmed as legitimate.

DES secretary Wisit Wisitsora-at pointed out that these suspensions are temporary and not full legal freezes. Banks can also hold suspect funds for up to three days, while police investigations may extend that period to seven days.

The “war room” is also coordinating with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the CCIB, and the Thai Bankers’ Association to separate innocent account holders from those knowingly involved in scams.

Did Thailand Just Advertise Bitcoin With This Move?

The large-scale account freezes have started onversations around Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Supporters argue that digital currencies cannot be frozen by banks or governments.

This makes them safer for individuals during such crackdowns.

Thailand Bitcoin LearnCentre’s Jimmy Kostro said this should be an international story that shows the usefulness of Bitcoin, amid comments from others like Daniel Batten.

However, using Bitcoin as a payment method is currently restricted in Thailand. While citizens can buy and trade crypto through licensed exchanges, the central bank banned its use for direct payments.

This leaves many residents without an alternative during banking suspensions.