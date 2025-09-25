The post The $10.4b cybersecurity war you’re not seeing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eighty percent of ransomware attacks now use artificial intelligence, but AI cybersecurity is catching up, according to a new report. Summary A new report from OutreachX shows that artificial intelligence now fuels 80% of ransomware attacks, supercharging cybercrime with tools like large language models and deepfakes. Yet the same report highlights how defenders are fighting back with AI of their own, cutting costs, compressing response times, and turning the battle into a high-stakes arms race between malicious code and machine-powered defense. Cybersecurity in 2025 is no longer just human versus human: it’s AI versus AI. According to a report by OutreachX, cyber criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools to streamline and scale their activities. On the other hand, cybersecurity experts are increasingly utilizing AI to address this emerging threat. The report noted that AI is contributing to an increase in ransomware attacks. Notably, in 2021, there were an estimated 7,850 attacks daily. However, by 2031, this figure is projected to grow to 43,200 daily incidents. AI is a significant contributing factor to this explosion, helping to scale and automate the once manual and skill-intensive attacks. What is more, AI now plays a role in 80% of ransomware attacks, through technologies such as LLMs and deepfakes. Fake videos are alarming, as potential victims could identify AI-generated voices only 60% of the time. AI increasingly plays a role in cybersecurity Still, to tackle this issue, companies increasingly leverage AI tools. This includes machine learning to detect suspicious activity, automating phishing triage, and accelerating threat responses. According to IBM data, AI tools in cybersecurity save $1.9 million per breach. By 2027, this technology is projected to save enterprises $10.4 billion. “The biggest unlock isn’t a flashier dashboard, it’s compressing dwell time. When AI closes the loop from detection to containment in minutes,… The post The $10.4b cybersecurity war you’re not seeing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eighty percent of ransomware attacks now use artificial intelligence, but AI cybersecurity is catching up, according to a new report. Summary A new report from OutreachX shows that artificial intelligence now fuels 80% of ransomware attacks, supercharging cybercrime with tools like large language models and deepfakes. Yet the same report highlights how defenders are fighting back with AI of their own, cutting costs, compressing response times, and turning the battle into a high-stakes arms race between malicious code and machine-powered defense. Cybersecurity in 2025 is no longer just human versus human: it’s AI versus AI. According to a report by OutreachX, cyber criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools to streamline and scale their activities. On the other hand, cybersecurity experts are increasingly utilizing AI to address this emerging threat. The report noted that AI is contributing to an increase in ransomware attacks. Notably, in 2021, there were an estimated 7,850 attacks daily. However, by 2031, this figure is projected to grow to 43,200 daily incidents. AI is a significant contributing factor to this explosion, helping to scale and automate the once manual and skill-intensive attacks. What is more, AI now plays a role in 80% of ransomware attacks, through technologies such as LLMs and deepfakes. Fake videos are alarming, as potential victims could identify AI-generated voices only 60% of the time. AI increasingly plays a role in cybersecurity Still, to tackle this issue, companies increasingly leverage AI tools. This includes machine learning to detect suspicious activity, automating phishing triage, and accelerating threat responses. According to IBM data, AI tools in cybersecurity save $1.9 million per breach. By 2027, this technology is projected to save enterprises $10.4 billion. “The biggest unlock isn’t a flashier dashboard, it’s compressing dwell time. When AI closes the loop from detection to containment in minutes,…

The $10.4b cybersecurity war you’re not seeing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 00:57
1
1$0.015233-3.39%
Threshold
T$0.01562-0.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08483-0.77%
Triathon
GROW$0.0295+4.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017167+6.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001648-0.30%

Eighty percent of ransomware attacks now use artificial intelligence, but AI cybersecurity is catching up, according to a new report.

Summary

  • A new report from OutreachX shows that artificial intelligence now fuels 80% of ransomware attacks, supercharging cybercrime with tools like large language models and deepfakes.
  • Yet the same report highlights how defenders are fighting back with AI of their own, cutting costs, compressing response times, and turning the battle into a high-stakes arms race between malicious code and machine-powered defense.

Cybersecurity in 2025 is no longer just human versus human: it’s AI versus AI. According to a report by OutreachX, cyber criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence tools to streamline and scale their activities. On the other hand, cybersecurity experts are increasingly utilizing AI to address this emerging threat.

The report noted that AI is contributing to an increase in ransomware attacks. Notably, in 2021, there were an estimated 7,850 attacks daily. However, by 2031, this figure is projected to grow to 43,200 daily incidents. AI is a significant contributing factor to this explosion, helping to scale and automate the once manual and skill-intensive attacks.

What is more, AI now plays a role in 80% of ransomware attacks, through technologies such as LLMs and deepfakes. Fake videos are alarming, as potential victims could identify AI-generated voices only 60% of the time.

AI increasingly plays a role in cybersecurity

Still, to tackle this issue, companies increasingly leverage AI tools. This includes machine learning to detect suspicious activity, automating phishing triage, and accelerating threat responses. According to IBM data, AI tools in cybersecurity save $1.9 million per breach. By 2027, this technology is projected to save enterprises $10.4 billion.

Source: https://crypto.news/ai-vs-ai-10-4b-cybersecurity-war-not-seeing-report/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004315-3.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225+1.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Partager
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01408-18.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00557+3.53%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Partager
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.01478-6.33%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.17+0.20%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014361+1.64%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape

Investors Rush Into Snorter Token Presale Ahead of Sell-Out: Best Crypto Under $1