The $10 Trillion Question: Crypto’s Biggest Cycle Yet with Ellio Trades

In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Ellio Trades, Co-Founder of BlackHole, the fastest-growing decentralized exchange on Avalanche. Ellio shares his insights on the current state of the crypto market, including whether we’re entering a new altcoin season or witnessing a slower, more sustainable growth cycle. He dives deep into the maturation of the crypto space, the role of institutional investors, and why this cycle could be the most significant in crypto history.

Ellio also unpacks the innovative mechanics behind BlackHole, from its V3.3 DEX model to its focus on creating deep liquidity and sustainable revenue. He explains how BlackHole is reshaping the DeFi landscape and why Avalanche was the perfect ecosystem for its launch. Watch now to gain valuable insights on the future of blockchain, decentralized finance, and the next wave of crypto adoption.

00:00 The $10 Trillion Question: Is Altcoin Season Here?

00:04 Traditional Cycles vs. A New Crypto Paradigm

00:42 The Maturation of DeFi and Institutional Adoption

01:30 Introducing Ellio Trades and BlackHole

02:33 Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Shift to Regulated Markets

03:45 Why Ethereum’s Value Proposition is Finally Clicking

05:18 The Role of Wall Street in Crypto’s Next Big Cycle

07:32 Balancing Supercycle Narratives with Traditional Cycles

10:33 DeFi’s Undervalued Potential and Institutional Interest

12:23 Stablecoins and the Future of Blockchain Applications

16:04 Why BlackHole Chose Avalanche for Its Launch

18:42 BlackHole’s Explosive Growth and Unique Features

23:03 How BlackHole’s V3.3 Model Creates Deep Liquidity

30:28 Lessons from Past Projects and BlackHole’s Innovations

35:02 The Long-Term Vision for BlackHole and DeFi